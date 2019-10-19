Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Letwin Amendment Passing

Nigel Farage told Iain Dale that he steal wants a 'clean break' Brexit and thinks it is time for a general election.

Nigel Farage said: "The public will just see more parliamentary shenanigans, more delay, more attempt to stop Brexit. That's what the public will see.

"And of course, the truth of it is this is all about getting a second referendum. That is what the Remainer forces in Parliament want. And the more time they buy, the more chance they've got of getting something like that passed.

"So you know, we've got this odd situation that goes on and on and on. A Remain Parliament and a Leave country and it's just the most awful situation.

I feel in the absence of a general election, nothing is going to improve."

Iain Dale asked: "Did I not hear you asking for an extension in the last few days?"

Farage replied: "No, I want to leave on the 31st of October with a clean break Brexit Of course I do. But given that that is not going to happen, if you give me the choice between Mrs. May's Treaty, which was rejected three times..."

Iain Dale said that it was Boris Johnson's treaty, to which Farage replied that only 5 per cent of it had changed.

Iain Dale called that "complete rubbish". He then said: "You've got rid of the backstop, you've got less regulatory alignment. Don't pretend it's 95 per cent. It may be 75. But it's not 95."

Farage replied: "If you want to argue about regulatory realignment, I suggest you read Clause 77 of the political declaration, which sets out the terms for any future trade agreement.

"They've even included taxation this time. The regulatory alignment aspects of this, I think they're even more dangerous than we saw before. We've replaced the Customs Union for the entire United Kingdom, that was a victory at the price of putting a border in between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"It is 95 per cent the same as what Theresa May put to us.

And if you give me the choice between a new EU treaty that even restricts us in terms of foreign policy, and a short extension into which we can have a general election. I will take the general election every time because I don't see otherwise how that gap gets closed."

Iain said: "Well, Labour aren't going to agree to that. Are they?"

Farage replied: "Well, there is a way around that. Of course, the new piece of legislation could come through, which would be 50 per cent plus one.

The Lib Dems, I think will vote for a general election because they are as high in the polls, as they're ever going to be. The SNP will vote for a general election. I think there is a majority now for it."

Picture: PA

Iain then said: "And do you not worry... I mean, we've had this conversation before, where you are actually by taking this stance, jeopardising Brexit because there are some of your Brexit party MEPs, who think that you should be supporting Boris Johnson's deal because it's the best thing that we're actually realistically ever going to get?"

Farage then said: "What we've got one who is and he is a personal friend of Boris and I understand it. But the truth of it is this is not Brexit.

"We will have the same arguments going home for year after year after years. It's pointless trying to work through EU treaties to get a Brexit solution. It will never happen. We have to have a clean break.

The only way to get that is to have a parliament that actually reflects that view. So I'm for a general election. I think it's it's the best and that's the only hope we've got."