No-Deal Brexit Should NOT Be On Ballot For People's Vote, Says Emily Thornberry

Iain Dale accused Labour of an establishment stitch-up after Emily Thornberry insisted that no-deal Brexit would not be on the ballot paper for a People's Vote.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary says the choice in a confirmatory referendum should be between Theresa May's withdrawal agreement and remaining in the European Union.

Backing the Kyle-Wilson amendment, Ms Thornberry said: "Theresa May's deal could go through, but only if there is a confirmatory vote.

"It's not quite like a second referendum, it's not 'shall we leave or shall we remain', it's 'do you want to leave like this or do you want to remain?'. We'd have a remain option on the ballot."

But Iain told her: "You know people don't like the deal. So if you have remain versus the deal, we all know that would be a bit of a rigged referendum. You need to have no deal on the ballot surely."

Ms Thornberry responded: "I couldn't agree to no deal. I don't think it should be on the ballot paper.

"This is the best deal that politicians have been able to cobble together. Rather than have some sort of establishment stitch-up, I think maybe we should ask the public is this what you want or not."

Iain Dale spoke to Emily Thornberry on his show. Picture: LBC

Iain concluded: "If it's remain versus her deal, it is an establishment stitch-up, isn't it?

“What you’re saying is that you know better than the 17.4million people who voted to leave the EU. That’s why people are going to Nigel Farage.”

