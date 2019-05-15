No-Deal Brexit Should NOT Be On Ballot For People's Vote, Says Emily Thornberry

15 May 2019, 10:57 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 14:10

Iain Dale accused Labour of an establishment stitch-up after Emily Thornberry insisted that no-deal Brexit would not be on the ballot paper for a People's Vote.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary says the choice in a confirmatory referendum should be between Theresa May's withdrawal agreement and remaining in the European Union.

Backing the Kyle-Wilson amendment, Ms Thornberry said: "Theresa May's deal could go through, but only if there is a confirmatory vote.

"It's not quite like a second referendum, it's not 'shall we leave or shall we remain', it's 'do you want to leave like this or do you want to remain?'. We'd have a remain option on the ballot."

But Iain told her: "You know people don't like the deal. So if you have remain versus the deal, we all know that would be a bit of a rigged referendum. You need to have no deal on the ballot surely."

Ms Thornberry responded: "I couldn't agree to no deal. I don't think it should be on the ballot paper.

"This is the best deal that politicians have been able to cobble together. Rather than have some sort of establishment stitch-up, I think maybe we should ask the public is this what you want or not."

Iain Dale spoke to Emily Thornberry on his show
Iain Dale spoke to Emily Thornberry on his show. Picture: LBC

Iain concluded: "If it's remain versus her deal, it is an establishment stitch-up, isn't it?

“What you’re saying is that you know better than the 17.4million people who voted to leave the EU. That’s why people are going to Nigel Farage.”

Watch the full debate at the top of the page.

