'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

16 December 2020, 20:01

By Fiona Jones

Labour MP Wes Streeting told Iain Dale that the PM needs send harsher messaging about household mixing during the festivities and cannot fear being labelled "the Grinch that stole Christmas."

Speaking from Downing Street, Boris Johnson has said that Christmas Covid rules will not change and has instead urged people to keep any celebrations "small and local".

He reiterated this after appearing to be at odds with the four UK nations on relaxing the rules - despite insisting earlier in PMQs the administrations were in "unanimous agreement."

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced he would reduce Christmas bubbles to two households over the relaxation period, and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said shortly after it was her "strong recommendation" that people remain in their own household over Christmas.

Shadow Minister for Schools and Labour MP Wes Streeting is calling for the PM to give tougher guidance on Christmas: "The job of us all now is to help reduce infection rates because the whole thrust of the public health campaign this year has been about trying to ease pressure on the NHS and not allow the system to be overwhelmed.

"The risk is we end up back where we were with the first and second lockdowns which was that being too slow to act in lockdown one and lockdown two inevitably led to much more painful choices and much more painful outcomes."

Mr Streeting reflected that it is "not helpful" three of the devolved nations have given different advice on this issue, but "didn't blame" Mark Drakeford or Nicola Sturgeon for going with their instincts after being unable to find common agreement.

He said on Boris Johnson: "I totally understand why as a political leader he wants to avoid headlines that call him the Grinch that stole Christmas...but sometimes leadership is about telling people what they need to hear not what they want to hear.

"Lots of people who are weighing up choices about their own families would've welcomed a bit of clarity and leadership."

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Callers have fiery clash on Covid Christmas rules

LBC callers have fiery clash over Covid Christmas rules

'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller

'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller
'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC

'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC
Dr Liam Fox told LBC the EU wants to keep UK aligned to its laws

EU has 'genuine problems' understanding UK is becoming sovereign nation - Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist

Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist
UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts
Government sources say post-Brexit trade talks have hit "stumbling blocks" this afternoon.

Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Chang'e-5 capsule has returned to Earth after a successful mission

China's lunar capsule brings home rocks from the moon in historic mission
Officers will patrol at bus stops, bus stations and transport interchanges

Counter terrorism police to be placed on London buses to prevent attack
The joint statement stressed this year Christmas cannot be normal

'This can't be a normal Christmas', UK governments say in joint statement
SNP MP Drew Hendry was suspended from the House of Commons

SNP MP suspended from Commons for shouting during Brexit debate
A further 612 cases have been reported

UK records a further 612 coronavirus deaths and 25,161 new cases
The Welsh government have notified the UK government of their plans to take legal action.

Welsh Government threatens legal action over controversial Brexit bill
Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise recorded shouting at Mission: Impossible 7 crew over Covid
Boris Johnson

PM: Christmas rules won't change but people should 'keep it small and local'
'The Welsh Government has cancelled my Christmas'

'The Welsh Government has cancelled my Christmas'

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules