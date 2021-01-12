Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber

12 January 2021, 19:54

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex has told LBC her officers have had to deal with some "idiotic behaviour" as people break Covid rules.

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale Katy Bourne OBE said the pandemic was difficult times for the public and particularly so for police officers.

Telling LBC that officers on the frontline were "putting themselves in harm's way" the PCC revealed her officers were dealing with "some pretty idiotic behaviour."

Citing an example from her county Ms Bourne said police dealt with one man who had entered people's homes to cut their hair "and he'd already tested positive for Covid."

She said it was "selfish behaviour" which was "beyond stupidity."

"The virus doesn't care if you're looking for a loophole in the law or regulations, all it cares about is spreading itself," she told LBC.

The conversation comes after one of the UK's most senior police officers warned officers will not "waste time" reasoning with the worst violators of lockdown rules.

National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman Martin Hewitt has said officers will punish people who have “no regard” for the safety of others.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference he outlined a series of recent examples of "irresponsible behaviour" that had been penalised - including a boat party in Hertfordshire with more than 40 people, and a minibus full of people from different households travelling from Cheltenham into Wales for a walk.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert
Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff
The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'
The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience
David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about
Brexit: 'There will be no EU in ten years time' Nigel Farage predicts

Brexit: 'There will be no EU in ten years time' Nigel Farage predicts
Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but we've decided fishing doesn't matter much

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but the UK decided fishing doesn't matter much
'I'm the ninth staff member to get Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

'I'm the ninth staff member to have Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters march through Cardiff city centre to a local police station

Missiles thrown at police in Cardiff after 24-year-old dies following arrest
The figures were announced at a Downing Street briefing by Home Secretary Priti Patel

UK Covid death toll soars by 1,243 in second deadliest day ever
Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said forces make "no apology" for issuing fines

Police 'make no apology' for issuing almost 45,000 Covid fines
Police are cracking down on people who flout covid restrictions

Coronavirus rules: How far can you travel to exercise?Coronavirus rules: How far can you travel to exercise? Can the police fine you?
The education secretary pledged to publish a remote education framework to support schools and colleges giving lessons during lockdown

300,000 additional laptops bought for disadvantaged pupils for home learning
Priti Patel is expected to discuss coronavirus lockdown rules

Watch Live: Priti Patel gives Downing Street press conference on Covid rules
Matt Hancock said over 2.3 million people in the UK have received their first dose

Shop workers being considered as priority for Covid-19 vaccine, Matt Hancock says
According to flight tracker, the plane was a Eurofighter Typhoon, a British flown fighter jet (stock image)

Sonic boom from RAF jet heard across London, Essex and Cambridge
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert

Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert