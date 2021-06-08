Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

8 June 2021, 21:50

By Fiona Jones

Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford confirms that the independence referendum debate will being again within the "coming weeks."

It comes after an Alba MP claimed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave Boris Johnson a "veto" on whether or not another referendum will be held.

Ms Sturgeon has vowed to push for a "legal" referendum once Scotland is through the Covid pandemic, while Mr Johnson has dismissed the idea of holding another vote soon as "reckless".

LBC's Iain Dale questioned Mr Blackford: "Scottish independence seems to have disappeared since the May elections?"

"I don't think so," Mr Blackford said, "what we've got is a Government that's getting on with the job. We've got a 100 day plan.

"What you'll see is the party nationally and indeed the Westminster group will be very much laying out the vision as to how they see an independent Scotland.

"I want us to be able to get on from process and have that debate about Scotland's future."

He continued that he wants people from all sides of the debate to come together for a discussion imminently.

He confirmed: "I'm looking forward to having that debate, and that debate will be kicking off in the course of the coming weeks."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 08/06 watch again

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list
Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 02/06 Watch Again

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stoneygate Road, Challney, at around 4pm.

Teenagers arrested after boy, 16, is stabbed to death

Gavin Williamson has branded a reported move by Oxford University students to remove the Queen's picture from their common room

Gavin Williamson criticises Oxford University students for removing Queen's portrait
An 88-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in 1982

Pensioner charged with killing wife found in septic tank 37 years after going missing
Many passengers rushed to return from Portugal before the measures came into force at 4am on Tuesday

Brits returning from Portugal express frustrations at having to quarantine
Fans will be asked to provide a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination at Wembley

Euro 2020: Football fans told to use vaccine passport to enter Wembley
Andy Burnham has called for surge vaccinations in more areas to tackle the Delta variant

Andy Burnham calls for 'surge vaccinations' in the North West as Delta variant spreads
A group of major websites, including the New York Times and Buzzfeed, have crashed

Major websites including GOV.UK and Amazon return after 'wider internet outage'
E-scooters can only be used in places where people can ride bicycles, such as roads and cycle lanes, not on pavements

Law breaking e-scooter riders face £300 fine as part of police crackdown
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying