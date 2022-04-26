Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

26 April 2022, 20:26 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 20:29

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the moment a teacher blasted Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in a row over pay, saying "we may as well go and stack shelves in Tesco".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Supply teacher Kate, from Hereford, said she was "so baffled by that load of waffle I can’t believe it" as she questioned Mr Zahawi's response when she raised the issue of wages for supply teachers.

"I'm just trying to work out what he's actually said, with respect," she said, adding she earns £100 a day, which works out at £23,000 a year.

She added: "Look at the amount of teachers who are leaving the profession because supply teaching is no longer an option, we may as well go and stack shelves in Tesco for a tenner an hour.

READ MORE: Government would be 'stupid' to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Mandelson warns

"I don't know why in England there is a completely different rule, in Wales there is a minimum £142 a day, in Ireland there is a minimum set, in Scotland you get your main pay scale, in England supply teachers are being shafted and no one gives a damn."

It comes after a recent survey of teachers by the NASUWT teachers' union found that 7 out of 10 in England have considered resigning in the past year, with more than half citing pay as a key factor.

Mr Zahawi insisted "the national living wage has gone up... and that will help supply teachers", before adding that how much they are paid "depends on what the ask is" from each school.

He added that he wanted "to make sure that teachers enter the profession at £30,000 a year".

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/04 | Watch again

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Iain Dale gives his view on Partygate

LBC Views: The PM and Partygate - What a difference a few hours makes

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Exclusive
Refugee minister hears from LBC caller stuck in Paris for 10 days waiting for visa

Caller says toddler 'hasn't had hot meal in two weeks' in 'appalling' wait for UK visa

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Speculation has been raised about Vladimir Putin's health

Video shows Putin 'uncontrollably convulsing' during meeting with Lukashenko
Lord Mandelson speaks to Andrew Marr

Government would be 'stupid' to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Mandelson warns
Estefania Carrera Barragan, a nutrition expert, was last seen at around 7pm on Barking Road, east London on April 16.

Fears grow for missing Ecuadorian blogger last seen in east London 10 days ago
UK ministers want the power to unilaterally ditch key parts of the deal signed with Brussels in 2019

Plans to 'tear up' NI Protocol to be included in Queen’s Speech
Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. Picture: Lancashire Police

Only 'slim hope' of finding Katie Kenyon alive as man arrested on suspicion of murder
Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Oasis star Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has led to a number of critics, including Jameela Jamil, pledging to leave the site.

Row erupts over Musk's 'free speech' Twitter takeover as critics vow to boycott platform
The old council HQ (pictured) was replaced with New Shire Hall.

Outrage as Cambridgeshire County Council's £18m HQ remains empty as staff continue WFH
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again