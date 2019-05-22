Tom Tugendhat: Time To Tell May "Thank You" And Look For New Leader

22 May 2019, 20:44

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tells LBC it's time for Theresa May to go. The MP for Tonbridge and Malling said: "sometimes the hill is too high for the hiker."

Speaking amid a wave of calls for the Prime Minister's resignation the Conservative MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale.

Mr Tugendhat said Theresa May should be thanked for an "amazing record of public service," but that the Conservatives need to say "thank you, and look for a new leader."

The MP said he was looking for a new leader that can "bring the country" and the party together.

When asked the Tory MP said he expected the Prime Minister to stay on and "see through" the leadership election, which he hopes "could be over in the next few weeks."

When asked who he was backing Mr Tugendhat said he was "minded to back Michael Gove", but that it was "too early to say."

Mr Tugendhat said Michael Gove has demonstrated "huge amounts of integrity" and "imagination" in the way he has run three government departments.

When it comes to who might run as leader the former Army officer said: "let's wait and see."

When asked about Boris Johnson, Mr Tugendhat said that he was was the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and that he was looking for somebody who has demonstrated an "impressive record of achievement," pointing out that Michael Gove did "all the debating" on the leave campaign.

Watch the entire chat at the top of the page.

The former army officer was speaking to Iain Dale.
The former army officer was speaking to Iain Dale. Picture: PA/LBC

