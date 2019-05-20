Angry Tony Blair Responds To Nigel Farage Having Milkshake Thrown At Him

Tony Blair told LBC that he "can't stand" politicians being covered in milkshake following an attack on Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has become the latest candidate to be "milkshaked" in the run-up to the European Elections as he was walking around Newcastle this afternoon.

Iain Dale showed Mr Blair a picture of the incident and the former Prime Minister couldn't hide his anger at it.

Mr Blair told LBC: "Horrible and ridiculous. People shouldn't do it."

With anger and passion clear in his voice, he continued: "I can't stand this. I feel very strongly about this.

"The guy is entitled to his point of view. I profoundly disagree with him.

Tony Blair responded to Nigel Farage having milkshake thrown at him. Picture: PA / LBC

"But we've got to get out of this situation where if you disagree with someone, you stop them speaking, you disrupt their meetings, you throw things over them, it's ridiculous."

Asked whether he admired Nigel Farage, Mr Blair responded: "I think he's an effective communicator, so I admire that bit of him, but I disagree with him."

