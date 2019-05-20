Angry Tony Blair Responds To Nigel Farage Having Milkshake Thrown At Him

20 May 2019, 14:54 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 15:55

Tony Blair told LBC that he "can't stand" politicians being covered in milkshake following an attack on Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has become the latest candidate to be "milkshaked" in the run-up to the European Elections as he was walking around Newcastle this afternoon.

Iain Dale showed Mr Blair a picture of the incident and the former Prime Minister couldn't hide his anger at it.

Mr Blair told LBC: "Horrible and ridiculous. People shouldn't do it."

With anger and passion clear in his voice, he continued: "I can't stand this. I feel very strongly about this.

"The guy is entitled to his point of view. I profoundly disagree with him.

Tony Blair responded to Nigel Farage having milkshake thrown at him
Tony Blair responded to Nigel Farage having milkshake thrown at him. Picture: PA / LBC

"But we've got to get out of this situation where if you disagree with someone, you stop them speaking, you disrupt their meetings, you throw things over them, it's ridiculous."

Asked whether he admired Nigel Farage, Mr Blair responded: "I think he's an effective communicator, so I admire that bit of him, but I disagree with him."

Hear the full interview with Iain Dale from 7pm on LBC.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Sajid Javid was speaking at Scotland Yard announcing an overhaul of espionage and treason laws.Sajid Javid was speaking at Scotland Yard announcing an overhaul of espionage and treason laws.

Home Secretary: 19 Terrorist Attacks Stopped In Last Two Years

Man arrested in Newcastle after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage
James O'Brien rowed with this caller over Boris Johnson

James O'Brien Vs Caller Who's Wound Up By His Boris Bashing

Tehran hits back with Alexander the Great jibe after Trump threatens to 'end' iran

Julian Assange: Swedish prosecutor asks court to detain WikiLeaks founder over rape claim

BP headquarters blockaded by climate activists