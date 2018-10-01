Tory MP Attacks Theresa May's Plan For A “Festival Of Brexit Britain”

Theresa May’s plan for a “Festival of Brexit Britain” has been attacked by one of her own MPs, who told LBC: “I can think of a million things to spend the money on before that”.

The Prime Minister said the proposed event would take place in early 2022 and “showcase what makes our country great”.

It would cost £120m, but she hopes it will bring more investment to post-Brexit Britain.

"We want to capture that spirit for a new generation, celebrate our nation’s diversity and talent, and mark this moment of national renewal with a once-in-a-generation celebration," Mrs May said.

Johnny Mercer, however, says he and his constituents would rather the money was spent elsewhere - such as the NHS.

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: “A festival for Brexit is going to cost quite a lot of money.

“If you go down to Plymouth and [ask] ‘what is they government to you?’ they’ll say ‘the NHS, the train line, housing’.

“I can think of a million of things to spend the money on before that.

“The more we come out with things like that, I’m afraid it shows how much further we are from the people that vote for us.”