Iain Dale asks Ukip candidate: Why should we take you seriously?

3 December 2019, 08:41

Iain Dale asked a Ukip candidate why they are still bothering as they go into the general election with their ninth leader in just three years.

The UK Independence Party are standing candidates in just 44 seats in the 12th December poll and made a splash yesterday with an awkward interview by their interim leader Pat Mountain.

Following the manifesto launch, Iain spoke to David Kurten, the man who wrote their manifesto.

Iain said: "Why should we take Ukip seriously? You've had nine leaders in three years. That's quite a record, isn't it?"

Mr Kurten responded: "I'll be honest with you, we haven't had an easy time since the referendum and since Nigel Farage stood down..."

So Iain asked: "Why don't you just give up?"

Iain Dale spoke to Ukip's David Kurten
Iain Dale spoke to Ukip's David Kurten. Picture: PA / LBC

But the Ukip candidate insisted: "I'm very very glad we are still here because I'm not sure how the Brexit Party is going to do in the election."

Iain then pointed out: "Well they're going to do a lot better than you, aren't they?"

Watch the full, fiery interview at the top of the page.

