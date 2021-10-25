ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

25 October 2021, 22:06

By Sam Sholli

Grant Shapps has taken aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan as London's Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) has been expanded.

Those who driver older vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards are now being charged £12.50 to drive in the ULEZ.

The ULEZ has been running across central London since 2019.

The zone now covers as far as - but not including - the North and South Circular.

Whether or not a vehicle is liable for the charge is dependent on how much nitrogen dioxide (NO2) it emits.

Those failing to pay the ULEZ charge face being handed a Penalty Charge Notice of £160, which will be reduced to £80 if paid within a fortnight.

While appearing on LBC's Cross Question, the Transport Secretary said: "Look, I don't approve of the way [Sadiq Khan has] done this ULEZ charge, this additional sort of wheeling it out to the North and South Circular.

"I don't think he had the consent of the people fully.

"He has not given, as has been suggested, a one-month moratorium.

"The charge is £160 for breaking it. I mean if this is not a money-raising scheme, I don't know what it is."

With the exception of Christmas Day, the ULEZ charge applies all day every day.

