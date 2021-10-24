Exclusive

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

By Seán Hickey

Iain Dale was joined by the new Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup for her first broadcast interview in the role.

In a wide ranging interview, Ms Throup urged listeners to "come forward" for their booster vaccine and for those who are unvaccinated to register. This comes amid concerns over a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths across the UK.

The Vaccines Minister also called on Premier League footballers to "lead by example" and get jabbed following reports of poor takeup from players.

Ms Throup also told LBC that the data on Covid-19 shows that "plan A is working" in the UK, despite calls to introduce mandated masks and social distancing.

Watch the full interview above.