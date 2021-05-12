Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

On the panel this week:

Dame Margaret Beckett, Labour MP for Derby South, Chair of the Labour NEC, former Foreign Secretary and former Deputy Labour Leader

Bob Seely, Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight

Clarke Carlisle, mental health campaigner and ex-professional footballer

Joan Smith, journalist and independent chair of the Mayor of London’s Violence Against Women and Girls Board.

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.