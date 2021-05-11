Watch LIVE: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

By Fiona Jones

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell takes LBC listeners' calls on the future of the Labour Party. You can watch it here or call in from 9-10pm.

It comes after Labour's devastating election results which was followed by Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet reshuffle.

John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, branded the reshuffle a "fiasco" that "caused unnecessary divisions in the party at weekend."

You can watch the interview in full above or on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Global Player.