Watch LIVE: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners
11 May 2021, 18:55 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 19:06
Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell takes LBC listeners' calls on the future of the Labour Party. You can watch it here or call in from 9-10pm.
It comes after Labour's devastating election results which was followed by Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet reshuffle.
John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, branded the reshuffle a "fiasco" that "caused unnecessary divisions in the party at weekend."
