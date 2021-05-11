Watch LIVE: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

11 May 2021, 18:55 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 19:06

By Fiona Jones

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell takes LBC listeners' calls on the future of the Labour Party. You can watch it here or call in from 9-10pm.

It comes after Labour's devastating election results which was followed by Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet reshuffle.

John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, branded the reshuffle a "fiasco" that "caused unnecessary divisions in the party at weekend."

You can watch the interview in full above or on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Global Player.

