Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

13 May 2021, 15:30

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale interviews National Police Federation chair John Apter following the announcement in the Queen's Speech that the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will be carried forward. Watch it live from 9pm.

The Queen's Speech confirmed the introduction of the Bill which see increased sentences 'for the most serious and violent offences' and measures to ensure the 'timely administration of justice'.

The Bill refers to sentence extensions for offences such as rape, manslaughter and wounding with intent. This will end the automatic release at the halfway point for serious sexual and violent offenders set to serve between four and seven years.

The Bill also includes plans to provide the police with increased powers to deal with "highly disruptive protests" and tackle unauthorised encampments that "cause nuisance and misery for local people".

The proposals have sparked waves of protests across the UK in recent weeks by campaigners who see the proposals as a breach of human rights and the right to peaceful protest.

