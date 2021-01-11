We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a Covid-19 modelling expert told LBC "what we don't really know is how many vaccines are in the country".

Dr Duncan Robertson, a Policy & Strategy Analytics academic from Loughborough University who focuses on Covid-19 modelling and analysis, made the remark to LBC's Iain Dale.

Vaccinations are well underway in the UK now, and it is hoped those in the top four priority groups will be given their first jab by the end of February.

2.3 million people have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose and 2.6 million individual jabs have been administered, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Speaking of the Government's Covid vaccination rollout plan Dr Robertson said: "I think the first thing to say is it's plan, and of course documents don't vaccinate people.

"And I think it's really kind of consolidating a lot of the advice that's being given, particularly talking about who gets vaccinated in what order."

He added: "But of course what we don't really know is how many vaccines are in the country, and more particularly how many vaccines are coming in the next weeks and months."