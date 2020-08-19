The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

19 August 2020, 08:58

By Adrian Sherling

Listeners thanked this emotional caller who perfectly explained what it is like to live with depression.

As Iain Dale was talking about how mental health has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Jenny called in with a remarkable insight.

She suffers from depression and talked about how she can feel it creeping up on her and there's nothing she can do about it.

She told how she tells herself she can get through those dark periods - and urged people to talk about these problems.

She said: "You have days when you think what's the point, why am I doing this? And then you start questioning everything.

"I call it the black tar in my stomach, which drags me down and it's sticky so once you're there, you find it even more difficult to get out of it.

"It's very difficult at times. I just try to fight my own thoughts because I know that tomorrow is going to be another day

"You just have to hold on because you might wake up tomorrow feeling that little tiny bit better. And the tomorrows have been coming."

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression
Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression. Picture: PA / LBC

Listeners were so touched by her call and revealed it really helped them understand how their loved ones feel when they have mental health problems.

One messaged Iain to say: "This caller on has made me understand my mum after 40 years of being her daughter."

Watch the powerful call in full at the top of the page.

