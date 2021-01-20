Breaking News

Joe Biden posts first POTUS tweet: 'No time to waste in tackling crises'

20 January 2021, 18:11 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 19:10

By Nick Hardinges

President Joe Biden has tweeted from the official POTUS Twitter account for the first time, saying "there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face".

The newly-inaugurated US leader, tweeting from the newly transferred @POTUS (President of the United States) Twitter account, said: "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face.

"That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

Mr Biden's tweet came just moments after he was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, alongside Kamala Harris who was sworn in as vice-president.

The president has been planning on undoing a raft of Donald Trump's most controversial policies in his first hours as US president.

The US leader is set to sign 17 executive orders on inauguration day as he swiftly moves the country in a different direction from his predecessor without waiting for Congress.

Among the actions Mr Biden will take are ending former president Donald Trump's restriction on immigration to the US from some Muslim-majority countries, moving to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandating mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel.

Chief of Staff Ron Klain said in a memo to senior staff that other actions would include extending the pause on student loan payments and preventing evictions and foreclosures for those struggling during the pandemic.

"These executive actions will deliver relief to the millions of Americans that are struggling in the face of these crises," Mr Klain said in the memo.

"President-elect Biden will take action - not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration - but also to start moving our country forward."

