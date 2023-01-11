Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
More than 130 flood alerts in place as heavy rain moves south with 9cm expected in some areas
11 January 2023, 12:43 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 12:44
Thousands of Brits have been warned to prepare as heavy rain is set to batter parts of the UK from this evening, with more than 130 flood alerts in place.
Some 34 flood warnings have been put in place by the government, meaning people in those areas should prepare for flooding, while a further 97 areas face "possible" flooding.
Heavy rain battered parts of northern England and Wales across the weekend, including in Herefordshire, which flooded in low-lying areas on Sunday.
The Met Office has warned the heavy rain is now moving towards the south of England and Wales, with a yellow weather warning in place from 9pm today until 5pm tomorrow.
Residents have been warned to expect power cuts, potential flooding, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, the weather agency added.
The warning starts as high as Welshpool, covering Swansea and Cardiff, as well as Bath, Exeter and Plymouth.
Areas included in the warning will likely face between 15mm-30mm of rain, with up to 90mm over the hills.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 11, 2023
Rain across southwest England and parts of Wales
Wednesday 2100 – Thursday 1700
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bS16JvzPrc
Full list of areas with flood warnings
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream
- Groundwater flooding for the Crane
- Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Hooke
- Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Sydling
- Groundwater flooding for the Tarrant Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne
- Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene
- Keswick Campsite
- Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
- River Eden at Carlisle
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- River Severn at Waterside
- River Ure at Roecliffe
- River Vyrnwy at Melverly
- River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
- Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater
"Persistent heavy rain will affect parts of Wales and Southwest England through Wednesday night and Thursday," the Met Office forecast reads.