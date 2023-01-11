More than 130 flood alerts in place as heavy rain moves south with 9cm expected in some areas

Weather warnings are in place until 5pm tomorrow. Picture: Alamy/UK Gov

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of Brits have been warned to prepare as heavy rain is set to batter parts of the UK from this evening, with more than 130 flood alerts in place.

Some 34 flood warnings have been put in place by the government, meaning people in those areas should prepare for flooding, while a further 97 areas face "possible" flooding.

Heavy rain battered parts of northern England and Wales across the weekend, including in Herefordshire, which flooded in low-lying areas on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned the heavy rain is now moving towards the south of England and Wales, with a yellow weather warning in place from 9pm today until 5pm tomorrow.

Residents have been warned to expect power cuts, potential flooding, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, the weather agency added.

Recent flooding in Herefordshire. Picture: Alamy

The warning starts as high as Welshpool, covering Swansea and Cardiff, as well as Bath, Exeter and Plymouth.

Areas included in the warning will likely face between 15mm-30mm of rain, with up to 90mm over the hills.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️



Rain across southwest England and parts of Wales

Wednesday 2100 – Thursday 1700



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bS16JvzPrc — Met Office (@metoffice) January 11, 2023

Full list of areas with flood warnings

Curry Moor and Hay Moor

Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream

Groundwater flooding for the Crane

Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook

Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Hooke

Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne

Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354

Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354

Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley

Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Sydling

Groundwater flooding for the Tarrant Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne

Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale

Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene

Keswick Campsite

Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham

River Eden at Carlisle

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

River Severn at Waterside

River Ure at Roecliffe

River Vyrnwy at Melverly

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater

34 flood warnings in place. Picture: UK Gov

"Persistent heavy rain will affect parts of Wales and Southwest England through Wednesday night and Thursday," the Met Office forecast reads.