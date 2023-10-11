Children among 17 Britons dead or missing in Israel following Hamas attacks

Nathanel Young (l), Danny Darlington (r) and Brian cown (inset)
Nathanel Young (l), Danny Darlington (r) and Brian cown (inset). Picture: supplied

Children are among 17 Britons dead or missing in Israel following the Hamas attacks.

The previous estimate was "more than 10" British nationals dead or missing.

The shocking revelation made to the BBC comes after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told LBC on Tuesday that a 'significant number' of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

Danny Darlington, Bernard Cowan and Nathanel Young
Danny Darlington, Bernard Cowan and Nathanel Young. Picture: supplied

Read More: Slaughter of the innocents: Israel vows to 'wipe out' Hamas after '40 babies and children massacred' in Kfar Aza

Read More: Hamas 'murdered 40 babies and children' during massacre in Kfar Aza, Israel claims

Already it has been confirmed that British victims include 20-year-old soldier Nathanel Young and Scottish grandfather Bernard Cowan.

And British born woman Savion Kiper, 30, was also confirmed dead after the Palestinian militant group opened fire on crowds in the Negev desert on Saturday. Her fiancé, Dor Shafir, is still missing.

The family of Daniel Darlington have also said they believe he is among those killed while Jack Marlowe has been reported missing

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly | 10/10/23

Read More: Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

Read More: British woman saved four from Hamas gunfire by 'ramming her car through roadblock' in escape from Supernova massacre

Hundreds of Israeils were killed or taken hostage in the attacks but a variety of foreign nationals were caught up in the attacks

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Thailand has suffered one of the worst losses with 20 citizens confirmed killed, 13 wounded and 14 estimated to have been abducted.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that 14 Americans were killed in the attacks while others are being held hostage.

And the world has been repulsed by pictures of a semi-naked German girl Shani Louk being paraded through Gaza by a baying mob in a pick-up truck.

Her mother believes she is sill alive but critically injured.

France, Germany, Ireland, Ukraine, Canada, Cambodia, Mexico, Colombia, Austria, Italy, Paraguay, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Argentina, Russia and Tanzania have also announced citizens dead or missing.

It comes as the death toll in Israel has reached 1,200, with more than 900 people killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

The UK government believes up to 60,000 British nationals are in Israel or Gaza. It has said it is assisting families but no evacuation is planned.

