6,000 new coronavirus cases a day estimated in first week of September

18 September 2020, 14:40

People queue up outside a coronavirus testing centre offering walk-in appointments in east London
People queue up outside a coronavirus testing centre offering walk-in appointments in east London. Picture: PA

An average of 6,000 people a day became infected with coronavirus between September 4 and 10 – up from 3,200 the previous week.

An estimated 59,800 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between September 4 and 10.

This is the equivalent of around 0.11 per cent of the population, or one in 900 individuals, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Read more: Tough coronavirus restrictions imposed on North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire

Read more: Sadiq Khan says respect 'rule of six' or face prospect of curfew rules in London

It represents an increase on the previous estimate of 0.07 per cent for August 30 to September 5.

The latest figures came as the UK's coronavirus R number rose to between 1.1 and 1.4, an increase from 1.0 and 1.2 a week earlier, according to the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The ONS said the latest estimate "shows the number of infections has increased in recent weeks".

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

The ONS said in recent weeks there has been "clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 aged two to 11 years, 17 to 24 years and 25 to 34 years".

There is also evidence of higher infection rates in north-west England and in London.

It is likely that infection rates in all other regions have also increased, except in south-west England and the West Midlands, the ONS added.

In Wales, an estimated 1,500 people in private households had Covid-19 between September 4 and 10 - the equivalent of 0.05% of the population, or around one in 2,000 people.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The ONS said its findings suggest the number of Covid-19 cases in Wales is "currently relatively stable", but added that because of a relatively small number of tests and a low number of positives in the sample, results should be interpreted with caution.

SAGE confirmed on Friday that the reproduction number of Covid-19 transmission across the country remains above 1, meaning that Britain's epidemic is growing faster.

The R number stands for the rate of infection. It represents the average number of people one infected person passes a virus on to.

Keeping the rate "as low as we possibly can" is vital for beating coronavirus. If the R is above 1 then people will pass it on to more than one individual on average, meaning the spread of the virus is accelerating.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat

The UK's coronavirus transmission rate has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4

UK's coronavirus transmission rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.4
Greece Storm

Migrants stranded at sea as powerful storm batters Greece

US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach

China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy’s visit

Election 2020 Biden

Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump’s ‘criminal’ pandemic response

Last year's firework display

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled due to pandemic, Sadiq Khan confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Office workers should "absolutely" be tested for cocaine, caller tells James O'Brien

Office workers should "absolutely" be tested for cocaine, caller tells James O'Brien
"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test

"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test
Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments after her dad died of Covid-19

Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London