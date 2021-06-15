Agnes Akom: Human remains found in search for missing woman

Agnes Akom, 20, went missing after leaving her home at Cricklewood Broadway on 9 May. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

Human remains have been found in the search for 20-year-old suspected murder victim Agnes Akom.

Metropolitan Police officers found the remains in Neasden Recreation Park near Cricklewood in north-west London.

Formal forensic identification has not yet taken place, but Ms Akom's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The Hungarian national, who was also known as "Dora" and who had been living in the UK for three years, went missing after leaving her home at Cricklewood Broadway on 9 May.

Neculai Paizan, 63, was charged with her murder on 23 May and was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court the following day.

Paizan, of Peel Street, Kensington and Chelsea, will next appear in court on 6 August at the Old Bailey.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said his team and forensics will remain at Neasden Recreation in the coming days to complete their examinations and thanked the local public for their patience.

He said: "The discovery of human remains by my colleagues searching the area is both shocking and deeply disturbing for everyone concerned, in particular for Agnes's family who continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"I request that their privacy is respected as this very difficult time."