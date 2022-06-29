Airbnb permanently bans parties at all properties around the world

Airbnb has permanently banned parties at all its properties. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Airbnb has permanently banned all parties and events at all of the properties on its platform around the world.

The company introduced the measure during the pandemic to help reduce the risk of Covid-19.

It said the ban was enforced when some people took "partying behaviour to rented homes" due to bars and nightclubs being closed or restricted.

But now it says it has become "much more than a public health measure" and has opted to make the ban permanent after it proved popular with hosts and local communities.

It has recorded a 44 per cent year-on-year drop in complaints about parties since first introducing the ban, and received "positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials".

The firm introduced a party ban during the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

A £2m home in the affluent Dorset neighbourhood of Sandbanks was trashed in March last year when it was used for a party attended by around 60 people, after being booked on Airbnb by a couple for a two-night break.

Two months later residents in Bearsted, near Maidstone, Kent, described how "at least 100 people" descended on a four-bedroom home for a raucous gathering with "thumping music all night long" after it was rented through the site.

Airbnb said there are "serious consequences" for guests who breach the party ban, varying from the suspension of their account to being permanently removed from the platform.

Around 6,600 people's accounts were suspended last year for "attempting to violate our party ban".

A house in Sandbanks, Dorset, was ruined by guests when they had a party. Picture: Alamy

However the US-based accommodation-sharing company has removed a limit on how many people can stay at homes.

A 16-person occupancy cap for listings, introduced as part of the August 2020 ban, has been lifted to allow listings for accommodation that can "comfortably" hold more than that number of people.

The company said in a statement: "From castles in Europe, to vineyards in the US, to large beachfront villas in the Caribbean, amazing properties like these thrive on hosting multi-generational family trips and larger groups, and removing this cap is meant to allow those hosts to responsibly utilise the space in their homes while still complying with our ban on disruptive parties."

In late 2019, the firm prohibited parties advertised on social media as well as "chronic party houses" that had developed into "neighbourhood nuisances".

It has also implemented rules to reduce disruption at certain times of year, such as banning customers in several countries including the UK from making one-night bookings for entire homes on New Year's Eve unless they have a history of positive reviews.

Airbnb said: "This new and long-term policy was enacted to help encourage and support community safety.

"We look forward to sharing updates in the coming weeks and months on our efforts to complement our community policies on parties."