Alec Baldwin reveals car stolen after landing in UK for first film since tragic Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin is said to be filming in the UK. Picture: Instagram

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Alec Baldwin, who is in the UK working on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, said his driver's car was stolen after he landed.

The troubled star, 63, has returned to work for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his now aborted western Rust in October.

According to reports, he's shooting scenes for the upcoming film 97 Minutes. The film follows a hijacked plane set to crash when its fuel runs out.

He shared a series of videos over the weekend that appear to be taken on the high street in Alton, Hampshire.

He told his 2.4 million Instagram followers: "I'm going to go ahead and record this because I think it's funny.

"I get to the airport and I get through immigration and they get my bags and I'm heading to the car that's going to drive me to where I'm going.

"And the driver says, 'I'm going to go to the car park and I'll be back straight away'."

Baldwin said he called the hire company after waiting for 20 minutes - only to discover the driver's car had been taken.

Laughing, the actor added: "Anyway, I hope you found your car."

In a second video apparently recorded as he walked down Alton High Street, Baldwin mused about the "little town".

He said: "Whenever I come to places like this, whenever I travel away from home, away from the US, I look at little places like this and I think, 'What's it like to live here? What would it be like to grow up here - to be a kid and this was your home?'

"I grew up in a pretty suburban town - a pretty big town but it was very suburban - on Long Island."

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, 97 Minutes follows a hijacked aircraft set to fall from the sky in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the shooting of Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was fatally wounded when Baldwin's prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, authorities said.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.