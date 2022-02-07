Alec Baldwin reveals car stolen after landing in UK for first film since tragic Rust shooting

7 February 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 16:30

Alec Baldwin is said to be filming in the UK
Alec Baldwin is said to be filming in the UK. Picture: Instagram

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Alec Baldwin, who is in the UK working on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, said his driver's car was stolen after he landed.

The troubled star, 63, has returned to work for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his now aborted western Rust in October. 

According to reports, he's shooting scenes for the upcoming film 97 Minutes. The film follows a hijacked plane set to crash when its fuel runs out. 

He shared a series of videos over the weekend that appear to be taken on the high street in Alton, Hampshire.

READ MORE: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke blasted by Downing Street as 'disturbing and unacceptable'

READ MORE: Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10

He told his 2.4 million Instagram followers: "I'm going to go ahead and record this because I think it's funny.

"I get to the airport and I get through immigration and they get my bags and I'm heading to the car that's going to drive me to where I'm going.

"And the driver says, 'I'm going to go to the car park and I'll be back straight away'."

Baldwin said he called the hire company after waiting for 20 minutes - only to discover the driver's car had been taken.

Laughing, the actor added: "Anyway, I hope you found your car."

In a second video apparently recorded as he walked down Alton High Street, Baldwin mused about the "little town".

He said: "Whenever I come to places like this, whenever I travel away from home, away from the US, I look at little places like this and I think, 'What's it like to live here? What would it be like to grow up here - to be a kid and this was your home?'

"I grew up in a pretty suburban town - a pretty big town but it was very suburban - on Long Island."

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, 97 Minutes follows a hijacked aircraft set to fall from the sky in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the shooting of Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was fatally wounded when Baldwin's prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, authorities said.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK will be sending 350 troops to Poland.

UK sends 350 troops to Poland in 'spirit of solidarity' as Russia tensions rise

A Met Police officer has recalled a number of incidents with a more senior male colleague (stock photo)

Sergeant 'grabbed and kissed' Met Officer against her will, misconduct hearing told

Breaking
Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike after rape allegations

Boris Johnson reportedly sang "I Will Survive" to his new director of communications Guto Harri.

Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10

Boris Johnson (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital today

Boris and Rishi's uneasy show of unity after Treasury 'blocked PM's plan for NHS backlog'

Jimmy Carr addressed the backlash at his show on Saturday

Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke blasted by Downing Street as 'disturbing and unacceptable'

The Met Police has made seven arrests

Seven arrests in London after reports of 'nullo' castrations broadcast live online

Soldiers fired cannons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Let the Platinum Jubilee party begin! Gun salute marks Queen's 70th year on the throne

The crash happened between junctions 28 and 29 of the M4

Girl, 4, dies and brother, 3, fights for life after M4 crash following a birthday party

Matthew Selby (pictured in court in August 2021) pleaded guilty on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15 (left)

Teenager admits killing 'lovely' little sister in North Wales holiday park

Insulate Britain have admitted they have "failed" after a string of disruptive protests last year

Insulate Britain: We have failed but we'll be back with 'bigger' protests

England, together with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, will not host the 2030 World Cup

UK pulls out of World Cup 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

Michael Stone, left, Levi Bellfield and Lin and Megan Russell

Levi Bellfield: Lawyer of man jailed for Russell killings believes he could be acquitted

Exclusive
Steven Bartlett has promised £10,000 to Kwajo Tweneboa, who campaigns for safe and fair social housing

Dragons' Den star pledges £10k to 'hero' housing activist after emotional LBC interview

Peng Shuai has denied making a sexual assault allegation against a Government official

Peng Shuai backtracks on sex assault claims against Chinese Government official

A fire near a track into Paddington is causing major travel disruption

Fire near Paddington Station causes rush hour chaos for commuters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin and Macron

Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington

The bridge was closed to traffic following the incident

Cyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Experts to visit Fukushima plant to check water release plan

Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus in Hong Kong

Spike in coronavirus cases across Asia following Lunar New Year celebrations
Scott Morrison

Australia to open borders to vaccinated travellers on February 21
North Korea Kim Jong Un

UN: North Korea is stealing millions in cyber attacks on banks and crypto firms
Ottawa protests

State of emergency declared in Ottawa due to anti-vaccine mandate convoy
Sir Keir is in the clear over footage showing him drinking a beer during England's lockdown

Police say no further action over Sir Keir's lockdown beer footage
Sajid Javid denies the Treasury blocked NHS backlog spending

Boris's multi-billion plan bid to clear NHS backlog not blocked by Sunak, Javid insists
The Queen is reported to be giving her mother's crown to Camilla when she becomes Queen Consort.

Queen's priceless gift to Camilla: Her Majesty honours duchess with Queen Mother's crown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'
James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort
Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports
Camilla Tominey: 'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

'If the Princes have accepted Camilla, why shouldn't we?'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'

Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'
'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers
Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke

Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Can energy companies disconnect your supply? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke
Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police