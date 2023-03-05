Ambulance strikes planned for this week have been called off after pay talks

5 March 2023, 17:06 | Updated: 5 March 2023, 17:17

More ambulance workers will go on strike again on Wednesday
More ambulance workers will go on strike again on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Ambulance strikes planned in England this week have been suspended after talks between the union and the government.

Members of ambulance trusts in the West Midlands, North West, South Central, South Coastal and the East Midlands had intended to strike on Monday.

Unite head of operations Gail Cartmail said: “Following further assurances from the government over the weekend, Unite has in good faith agreed to pause the strike action.

"If the meeting doesn’t meet these assurances, strike action will resume.”

Steve Barclay has held new talks with union members
Steve Barclay has held new talks with union members. Picture: Alamy

It comes a day after two more ambulance strikes were suspended following talks.

On Friday, Mr Barclay, wrote to unions informing them that talks could now take place on pay for this year and next year.

Announcing the suspension of strike action yesterday, GMB revealed it been assured there is more money for pay rises this year and next that is above existing budgets, and that talks will start next week.

GMB members in the Welsh Ambulance service who were expected to go on strike have also agreed to suspend action on Monday for further talks with the trust and the Welsh government.

GMB National Secretary Rachel Harrison said: "GMB ambulance workers announced a tightening of the derogations for cover on strike days.

"Less than 24 hours later we received a letter from the Secretary of State for Health, Steve Barclay, inviting us and other unions to pay talks.

"This is a huge shift from the government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay. Now, they are saying they are willing to sit down and talk."

