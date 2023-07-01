Andrew Tate had no friends at school, claims Love Island star Malin Andersson

Malin Andersson met the Tate brothers on a night out as a teen. Picture: Malin Andersson/Instagram

By Adam Solomons

Love Island star Malin Andersson has said that Andrew Tate was a "really strange" teenager with no friends who flashed nice cars to impress girls.

The former Miss England finalist met the controversial Tate brothers at under-18 nights out while they were teenagers.

The controversial social media personality, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania late last month.

They deny all charges.

Andrew Tate has been charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania. Picture: PA

Andersson, 30, told The Sun: "I first met them during my pageant days, about 17 years old.

“They would constantly be trying to buy us drinks and they were really strange, so very unapproachable.

“In school, they were geeks. I don’t think they had many friends so I think they’ve really tried to transform their persona because I think they lacked that when they were younger."

At one point the Tate brothers offered Andersson and her friend a lift home, she said.

Andrew Tate is pictured arriving at the Municipal Court of Bucharest to face charges last month. Picture: Getty

But an off-colour remark dissuaded them from accepting, she said, and they got a taxi home.

Andersson added: “It was something really rude to me and to me and her. It might have been to do with our appearance or something along the lines."

Tate first became famous for a string of sexist remarks as a contestant on Big Brother in 2016.

He has since become a worldwide celebrity and a TikTok star, although he has since been banned from the Chinese social media site.

Seven alleged victims claim they were made false promises of love and marriage as they were sought out by the brothers.

Tate is accused of raping one of the alleged victims, while his brother is accused of instigating others to violence.

The trial is reportedly set to take several years, prosecutors have suggested.

A judge in Romania is currently reviewing case files.