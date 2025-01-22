Armed police swarm primary school after man ‘pulls out knife’ on playground as terrified parents left 'screaming'

By Josef Al Shemary

A school in Manchester was put on lockdown by armed police this afternoon after a man ‘pulled out a knife’ on the playground.

Armed police arrested the man at the scene after he pulled out a knife at a school in Moston Wednesday afternoon.

Parents reportedly arrived at the Lilly Lane Primary School to pick up their children when they saw police flooding the area and the gates to the school locked.

Crowds were gathered outside the school gates for about 45 minutes before the children were allowed to leave.

A parent reportedly had an altercation with another man, who allegedly pulled out a knife on the playground, according to the Manchester Evening News.

A distressed mum said: "My partner had gone to pick my daughter up from school and he was gone for ages.

“He came back saying they wouldn't let her or the students out and that the police were there."

When she arrived at the school, the scene was terrifying: "I got there and there were armed police and everything. The gates were locked, the school was on lockdown and they weren't letting anyone in or out.

"There were hundreds of parents all waiting outside and we were all locked out. I was panicking and asking what was going on, and that I wanted my daughter.

“I was screaming that my child was locked in, and they just kept telling us all the children were safe."

Another mum waiting outside the gate said: "When I arrived all the gates were locked and there were teachers all over the playground.

"Loads of police turned up and there were armed officers in reception. I was terrified, especially not having any proper information from the school."

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports of a man with a knife at a primary school on Kenyon Lane in Moston at around 3pm this afternoon.

"Armed officers quickly attended the school and as a precaution, the school was put into lockdown. Thankfully, no one was injured.”