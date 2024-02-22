AT&T customers hit by widespread outage with cellular and internet service down in the US

22 February 2024, 18:31 | Updated: 22 February 2024, 19:00

AT&T customers were unable to send texts, access the internet or make calls, even to emergency services via 911.
AT&T customers were unable to send texts, access the internet or make calls, even to emergency services via 911. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Customers of the US’s biggest phone network have been left unable to make phone calls, including to emergency services.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The problems began early on Thursday. AT&T said it was aware of the issue and working urgently to fix it – but did not give any indication of why it had happened or when it might be resolved.

The company said this evening that ‘three quarters’ of services had been restored, after an outage lasting many hours.

AT&T’s most recent statement says: "Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers."

AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers were all affected, according to data from Downdetector.

Although T-Mobile and Verizon said their networks were unaffected by the outage, suggesting that their affected service may have been the result of trying to reach customers who use AT&T.

The phone network had more than 73,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, the outage tracking website said on Thursday. Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,800 outages. Boost Mobile had about 700 outages.

Downdetector shows that there has since been a drop in the number of self-reported outages across the country.

The number has now fallen to about 7,000 people, although this is not necessarily a full view of the service outage, as the data relies on people self-reporting service disruptions.

Customers have been left furious over the service issues, with many criticising AT&T for being too slow to release a statement on the outage.

One user of their services wrote: "AT&T cellular service down. Downdetector reporting numerous cell services with issues. Is this a massive cyber attack on the cellular infrastructure? Was there a solar flare or satellite malfunction?

"The issue appears to be nationwide, if not international."

Other AT&T customers have reported their iPhones being stuck in 'SOS' mode as a result of the outage.

One wrote: "Explains why my phone was on sos."

While one said: "Make sure our bills reflects the interruption."

The company has not yet provided a timeframe of when customers can expect service to be fully restored.

There is no indication that the outage was the result of a cyberattack or malicious activity, an industry source told CNN.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency said it is “working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts, and stand[s] ready to offer any assistance needed”.

A number of local governments reported disruptions to services as a result of the outages.

San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management said that while its 911 centre remained operational - AT&T customers had reported being unable to reach the line due to the service outage.

While The Fire Department in Upper Arlington, Ohio said the service was affecting its fire alarms.

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flowers next to a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s mother says she is resisting pressure to agree to secret burial

The Alabama Supreme Court

Second Alabama IVF provider pauses parts of programme after frozen embryo ruling

Author Wendy Mitchell

Author Wendy Mitchell issues plea for 'choice of how we die' as she announces her death after battle with dementia

rts

Backlash aimed at police after divisive ‘From the River to the Sea’ slogan was projected onto Parliament

People mourn the death of miner Santiago Mora

Families mourn miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years

Sainsbury's is trialling new electronic security cabinets

Sainsbury's introduces AI security cabinets in latest bid to tackle spike in shoplifting

Alexei Navalny's mother says she is being 'blackmailed' by the Kremlin

Alexei Navalny’s mother ‘blackmailed’ by Kremlin with threat to 'do something' to the corpse of Putin's arch enemy

Vladimir Putin

Putin takes co-pilot’s seat during flight of nuclear-capable bomber

Constance Marten was given almost £50,000 from her trust fund in the months before she disappeared with her partner

Fugitive Constance Marten ‘was given £50k from trust fund months before she disappeared’

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings and a mosque in Rafah

Gaza air strikes leave at least 48 people dead, health officials say

Britain has announced a package of sanctions aimed at targetting Russia’s supply chain for weapons

Russia to be 'starved' of weapons as UK announces further sanctions

The ESPS Almirante Juan de Borbon docked at the Southampton port on Thursday.

Five Nato warships call in at UK port ahead of alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War

Christian Horner denies the allegations against him

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner wants investigation finished 'as soon as possible' as new F1 season looms

Bobi poses for a photo with his Guinness World Record certificates

Guinness World Records annuls ‘oldest dog ever’ title for dead Bobi

Volkswagen badge

More than 261,000 cars in US recalled by Volkswagen amid fuel leak fears

Kevin Hollinrake announced the scope of the legislation today. The Horizon IT scandal saw more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses wrongly convicted

Hundreds of Post Office scandal victims set to be cleared as details of new legislation announced

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Polish border guard gives instructions as drivers wait to cross the border into Ukraine at Medyka

Polish PM makes border crossing pledge after blockades by farmers

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss through an autoimmune response

Alopecia breakthrough as NHS rolls out treatment for the first time

The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'You shouldn't be doing it like that': Cringeworthy moment woman golf pro 'mansplained' to before perfect shot
The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love".

Grieving family of Robin Windsor tell of 'shock and grief' as star's cause of death remains unknown
Police and ambulances at the scene of the attack in Wuppertal

Four pupils injured after stabbing attack at school in Germany

(Main image) Davies (L) and Baird (R) were last seen on Monday. (Right) A picture posted on Instagram by the couple four days ago

Police launch hunt for missing TV presenter amid fears he was ‘being stalked by cop ex-lover’
Sir Keir Starmer has denied leaning on Sir Lindsay Hoyle over a ceasefire vote

Keir Starmer denies threatening Commons speaker over Gaza ceasefire vote as embattled Hoyle vows to carry on
The person gave a candid account of how their grandmother repeatedly tried to kill them and their family members

Grandma repeatedly tried to kill father and son with poisoned cake and sabotaged ladder 'because their skin was brown’
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologises after chaos in the Commons over Gaza vote

Full list of MPs who have demanded Speaker Lindsay Hoyle quit after Commons chaos. Where does your MP stand?
Sebastien Lecornu

Russia threatened to shoot down French flights, defence minister claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit