Breaking News

Azerbaijani plane crashed ‘due to shooting from the ground’ and Russia ‘wanted to cover up the issue’ says country’s president

29 December 2024, 11:52 | Updated: 29 December 2024, 12:15

Azerbaijani president Aliyev said some Russian circles wants to 'cover up the issue'
Azerbaijani president Aliyev said some Russian circles wants to 'cover up the issue'. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said he did not believe the plane, which crashed in Kazakhstan killing 38, was shot down intentionally, but that some circles in Russia wanted to cover up the issue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

President Ilham Aliyev spoke to Azerbaijani TV, and said he did not believe the plane was shot down intentionally after experts suggested Russian surface-to-air missiles brought it down.

However, he said certain circles in Russia wanted to cover up the truth behind the issue.

The Azerbaijani plane was flying on Wednesday from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, when it turned towards Kazakhstan and crashed while making an attempt to land.

38 passengers were killed, and there were 29 survivors.

In an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Mr Aliyev said: "The facts are that the Azerbaijani civilian plane was damaged from the outside over Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and almost lost control.

"We also know that electronic warfare systems put our plane out of control. This was the first impact on the plane. At the same time, as a result of fire from the ground, the tail of the plane was also severely damaged.

"The fact that the fuselage is riddled with holes indicates that the theory of the plane hitting a flock of birds, which was brought up by someone, is completely removed from the agenda."

He added: "Unfortunately, however, some circles in Russia preferred to put forward this theory. Another regrettable and surprising moment for us was that official Russian agencies put forward theories about the explosion of some gas cylinder on board the plane.

An Azerbaijan national flag, flowers and candles are seen at the wall of the apartment building in memory of a pilot Alexander Kalyanina, one of victims who died in the Azerbaijan Airlines crash.
An Azerbaijan national flag, flowers and candles are seen at the wall of the apartment building in memory of a pilot Alexander Kalyanina, one of victims who died in the Azerbaijan Airlines crash. Picture: Alamy

"In other words, this clearly showed that the Russian side wanted to cover up the issue, which, of course, is unbecoming of anyone.

"Of course, our plane was hit by accident. Of course, there can be no talk of a deliberate act of terror here.

"Therefore, admitting the guilt, apologising in a timely manner to Azerbaijan, which is considered a friendly country, and informing the public about this - all these were measures and steps that should have been taken.

"Unfortunately, for the first three days, we heard nothing from Russia except for some absurd theories."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised to Mr Aliyev on Saturday for what he called a "tragic incident", after many experts suggested Russia had shot the plane down. Remarkably, he stopped short of taking responsibility for the crash.

In an official statement on Saturday, the Kremlin said air defence systems were firing near Grozny on Wednesday due to a Ukrainian drone strike.

On Friday, a US official and an Azerbaijani minister made separate statements blaming the crash on an external weapon.

Why the Azerbaijan plane crash could cause Putin problems

Earlier, Azerbaijan Airlines has blamed 'external interference' for the plane crash that killed 38 people on Christmas Day.

The plane was on route from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia, and was rerouted due to heavy fog before crashing near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan.

Mobile phone footage circulating online appeared to show the aircraft making a steep descent before crashing into the ground in a fireball.

Other footage showed part of its fuselage ripped away from the wings, and the rest of the plane lying upside down in the grass.

However, new reports claim that Russia denied the plane an emergency landing, despite it suffering critical damage and the pilot’s repeated pleas, at three different airports.

The Azeri Times also claims that Russia then tampered with the plane’s GPS system, forcing the pilot to divert the plane over the Caspian Sea.

The outlet says this was a deliberate attempt to make the plane crash in water to conceal any evidence of an attack.

Earlier, aviation analysts said images from the crash site point to damage from an air defence system, while multiple sources have told the Reuters news agency the same.

Former pilot Terry Tozer told LBC: "It's looking probably 90% sure it was hit by a missile.

"The close-up shots of the tail section that the people scrambled out of is peppered with holes, it looks very much like shrapnel and that fits completely with (video footage of the crash), this was an aircraft where the crew were quite obviously struggling to control it.

"Close-ups show a lot of their normal landing aids were not being used which backs up the idea of complete hydraulic failure with loss of control so I think the pilots did a pretty remarkable job to get it where they did."

If this evidence is confirmed, it would be the second time in a decade that Russia shot down a commercial airplane, after the MH17 crash in Ukraine in 2014.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

One of the survivors being taken to hospital (L), the site of the plane crash at Muan International Airport (R)

Heartbreaking last words of passenger revealed as crew members miraculously survive South Korea plane crash

Labour is facing a growing backlash across the country regarding proposals to build a new generation of waste incinerators

Labour slammed for plans to build more than 40 ‘greenwashing’ waste incinerators

Rescue crews work near the wreckage of the plane at Muan airport in South Korea

At least 177 dead as plane crashes off runway in South Korea and catches fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu having prostate removed as he faces crises on multiple fronts

Georgian President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili speaks at his swearing-in ceremony in Tbilisi

Kavelashvili inaugurated as Georgia’s president, complicating path towards EU

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim vows toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and shows little sign of abating

Flight chaos continues as thick fog blankets UK with conditions set to continue throughout the day

A man casts his vote in Croatia's presidential election, at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia holds presidential election with Nato and EU critic considered favourite

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby (L), 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight (R)

Upcoming Peaky Blinders film ‘won’t be the end’ of the franchise, says creator Steven Knight

The Woodlands, an area north of Houston has been damaged by the storm.

At least two dead and six injured as tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas and Mississippi

‘Brighter’ weather is expected before a New Year’s Eve washout

‘Brighter’ weather expected ahead of New Year’s Eve washout

Disposable vapes are often littered, but even if properly thrown away pose a risk for the environment.

Belgium set to ban disposable vapes in groundbreaking move for EU nations

The passenger plane crashed while landing at South Korea's Muan International Airport.

At least 176 passengers dead after bird strike sends South Korean plane skidding into concrete wall

A man vapes on a disposable electronic cigarette in Brussels

Belgium bringing in new year ban on disposable electronic cigarettes

Firefighters and rescue team members work on the runway of Muan International Airport

Death toll climbs to 120 after plane crashes on landing

Fire engines work to extinguish a fire at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea

At least 62 people dead as plane catches fire after crash on landing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debris block a portion of the road

Two dead as tornadoes touch down in Texas and Mississippi

The UK has pledged millions of pounds more to help bring Russian war criminals to justice for atrocities in Ukraine.

Lammy pledges millions more in British funding to hunt for Russian war criminals

Lucy Powell MP (Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons) in Downing Street, 30th October 2024

'We could go further': Commons leader Lucy Powell admits Parliament behaviour a work in progress
Variety of Easter Chocolate Eggs on Supermarket Shelf with Prices 2024

Shoppers baffled as Easter Eggs appear on UK shelves just days after Christmas

FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo major surgery after infection requires treatment

A destroyed fire truck lying on its side

Firefighters and passengers hurt after train hits fire truck on crossing

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said.

Third man arrested on suspicion of murder after dad hit by car outside pub on Christmas Day
Labour would lose nearly 200 seats and five parties would each get more than 30 seats if an election was held today, a new major poll has suggested.

Labour 'would lose 200 seats in new election' as poll says Rayner, Cooper and Streeting set to lose seats
Dayle Haddon smiling

Pioneering model Dayle Haddon dies after suspected carbon monoxide leak

A major flu warning has been issued as a 'quad-demic' of winter illnesses has seen Covid-era restrictions brought back to major UK hospitals.

Flu warning issued as 'quad-demic' surge sees Covid-era masks return to hospitals across Britain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News