Bank holiday travel chaos as RMT announces new strike dates in long-running dispute

Train operators will be striking on two more dates in the coming weeks, the RMT union today announced.

Around 20,000 RMT members at 14 train operators will strike on August 26 and September 2 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the rail union, which represents staff such as ticket office and train guards, are planning a walkout on August 26 and September 2.

This is the latest strike action taken by the RMT over pay after the union took industrial action on three days in July, including at the start of the school summer holidays.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.”

