Bank holiday travel chaos as RMT announces new strike dates in long-running dispute

11 August 2023, 16:06 | Updated: 11 August 2023, 16:14

Millions face Bank Holiday travel chaos after RMT announces two new strike dates. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Train operators will be striking on two more dates in the coming weeks, the RMT union today announced.

Around 20,000 RMT members at 14 train operators will strike on August 26 and September 2 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the rail union, which represents staff such as ticket office and train guards, are planning a walkout on August 26 and September 2.

This is the latest strike action taken by the RMT over pay after the union took industrial action on three days in July, including at the start of the school summer holidays.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.”

A full list of the 14 train operating companies planning to undertake strike action are as follows:

  • Chiltern Railways
  • Cross Country Trains
  • Greater Anglia
  • LNER,
  • East Midlands Railway
  • c2c
  • Great Western Railway
  • Northern Trains
  • South Eastern
  • South Western Railway
  • Transpennine Express
  • Avanti West Coast
  • West Midlands Trains
  • GTR (including Gatwick Express)

