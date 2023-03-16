Bank of England holds emergency talks amid fears of new global banking crisis as Swiss lender takes £44bn bailout

16 March 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 16 March 2023, 09:54

The Bank of England has held emergency talks with its counterparts across the global financial system
The Bank of England has held emergency talks with its counterparts across the global financial system. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Bank of England has held emergency talks amid fears of a new global banking crisis after the worst day for FTSE since the beginning of the pandemic and a Swiss lender took a £44 billion bailout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bank spoke to its global central banking counterparts last night as the crisis deepened, and was reportedly in touch with both Credit Suisse and the Swiss National Bank regarding its emergency loan.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£45 billion) from Switzerland's central bank to bolster its finances, sparking hefty falls in Asian trading.

The Hang Seng Index in China tumbled nearly 2% and Japan's Nikkei 225 was almost 1% lower.

It came after the loan was announced in a bid to boost its liquidity and calm investors a day after the bank's share price plummeted.

Shares in Credit Suisse lost more than a quarter of their value at one stage on Wednesday, hitting a record low after the bank's biggest shareholder - the Saudi National Bank - said it would not put more money into the lender, and after the Swiss bank said it found "weakness" in its financial reporting.

Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 Index closed down 3.8% on Wednesday - its worst one-day performance since the start of the Covid pandemic.

But it bounced back in early trading today, opening up 1.5 per cent.

Read more: Brits face biggest tax burden since World War Two as record drop in household income expected after Budget

Read more: Joe Biden pledges to do ‘whatever is needed’ as US lenders collapse and bank shares slump in Europe and Asia

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs
Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at a financial conference in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann defended the bank, saying "we already took the medicine" to reduce risks.

When asked if he would rule out government assistance in the future, he said: "That's not a topic... We are regulated.

"We have strong capital ratios, very strong balance sheet. We are all hands on deck, so that's not a topic whatsoever."

A statement from the bank did not specify whether the support would come in the form of cash or loans or other assistance. Regulators said they believe the bank has enough money to meet its obligations at the moment.

"This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse's core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," the bank said.

There has been nervousness in global markets after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the US last Friday, experts warned.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the troubles at Credit Suisse highlight the "lightning speed of the global fall-out of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, which has shaken the banking sector, and prompted investors spotting weaknesses in other institutions to race for the exit.

"The £45 billion rescue wad is staunching worries about a bigger run on Credit Suisse and the repercussions for other institutions around the world exposed to its operations.

"For now, the move has restored a little stability to global markets, with the S&P 500 regaining ground, once it appeared the Swiss National Bank was standing by to help. Nerves are still frayed though and that has been evident during trade in Asia."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boxing star Amir Khan said the ordeal was scarier than any of his fights

Terrifying moment Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Russia Ukraine War

Pentagon shows footage of ‘Russian aircraft dumping fuel on US drone’

Greece General Strike

Greek unions launch general strike over rail disaster

The man was said to have been attacked for his watch

Man dies after 'being attacked with hammer for his luxury watch' as cops launch murder probe

Tesco supermarket alongside the new app

Tesco Clubcard warning: What are the changes and how will it affect my points?

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani court extends pause in bid to arrest ex-premier Imran Khan

The incident took place over the Black Sea

Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea

The UK is set to ban TikTok from government phones

UK set to ban TikTok from Government phones over security fears and worries about app's ties with Beijing

The fire broke out in West Sussex overnight

Hotel housing Ukrainian refugees including children destroyed in huge blaze

China Baidu

Chinese tech firm Baidu unveils AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT

Kerry Fair has been jailed over the death of Thomas Maguire

Mum, 39, jailed for killing motorbike thief after she chased him down and rammed car into him

Workers from 14 rail companies are staging a national walkout

Fresh commuter chaos as RMT workers from 14 rail companies walk out and Tube services hit by severe delays

Gary Lineker believed he had 'special agreement' over refugee and immigration tweets

Gary Lineker believed he had 'special agreement' over refugee and immigration tweets, says agent

APTOPIX Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy wanes after killing scores of people in Malawi and Mozambique

Israel Politics

Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise over judiciary row

Jordan Trengove, 22, and serial fantasist Eleanor Williams

'This destroyed us all': Father, 22, falsely accused of rape by serial fantasist insists he will never forgive her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits are set to face a big drop in household income

Brits face biggest tax burden since World War Two as record drop in household income expected after Budget
A woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night

Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing woman by Cheltenham leisure centre
International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi

Watchdog pledges ‘demanding’ oversight of nuclear submarine deal

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2013

What You Won’t Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell dies aged 71

Brett Connellan

'My worst nightmare coming to fruition': Surfer recalls staring into shark's eyes before it tore off chunk of his leg
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington

US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

The scene at the block

Toddler fighting for life after horrifying eight-storey fall from block of flats in Surrey

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

Teen workers at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop forced to wear body cams amid tirade of abuse from locals

Teen workers at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop forced to wear body cams amid tirade of abuse from locals
Laura Gerber thought she was going to die after falling into a hole filled with sewage

'This is the end': Woman 'almost died' after falling into 10-foot hole full of sewage she thought was a puddle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit