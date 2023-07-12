More than 60 ‘banking hubs’ set up across UK in bid to tackle demise of high street branches - is your town on the list?

68 locations are to have banking hubs set up. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

More than 60 locations are to open up ‘banking hubs’ in a bid to address the recent rapid closures of high street branches.

Since early last year, more than 1,000 bank branches have closed or announced plans to close in the near future, in a growing trend that’s affected countless communities.

But now a number of ‘banking hubs’ are going to be set up across the country, managed by the post office, with the hope of restoring banking services on high streets.

Under the plans, 68 banking hubs are scheduled to be set up across the UK - with seven already launched last month.

Full list of bank hubs below

A hub was launched in Acton last month in its local shopping arcade.

The hubs are funded by the banks and strive to reinstate “back to basics” banking on high streets.

As more high street bank branches appear doomed for the same fate as their predecessors, high streets could expect to see more of the hubs in the future, if they prove successful.

It comes after new Government regulations which outlined banks must ensure its customers have access to cash.

There's been a surge in the number of high street bank closures in recent years. Picture: Alamy

“As more branches close, I expect hundreds of new hubs to open across the UK,” John Howells, chief executive of cash machine network link said.

The hubs fuse multiple bank branches together, as they offer services from 30 banks and building societies under one roof, allowing customers to deposit money, make withdrawals and pay utility bills.

Open Monday to Friday, staff from five of the leading banks are also given one day a week to help customers, both personal and business, with more complex banking matters.

Under a 2021 agreement between banks and pressure groups, the hubs are only permitted in communities with no remaining banks.

Rupa Huq, Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton, where one of the hubs was launched last month, said: “Acton is littered with the carcasses of branches deserted by the banks or without a nationwide bank.

“I’ve fought for the hub for a long time, so it’s great that it is now open.”

Although some have said signage for the hubs need to be clearer, otherwise potential customers could miss out on the services they provide.

“I walked past the hub the other day and saw no mention of my bank, so I assumed it wasn’t for me — just the customers of Barclays, Lloyds, Nationwide, NatWest and Santander as listed in the window,” a Co-op bank customer told This is Money.

She also called on the hubs to introduce more services and open on weekends: ‘Customers see the Post Office branding and expect to be able to buy stamps and travel money.”

Cat Farrow, chief operating officer at Cash Access UK, said: “As more hubs open, we’ll be listening carefully to feedback from residents and small businesses.

“We fully expect the concept to evolve over time to meet people’s changing needs. Right now though, our priority is opening more hubs."

Full list of banking hubs to open

North of England and Scotland

Brechin, Angus

Hornsea, Yorkshire

Knaresborough, Harrogate

Barnoldswick, Lancashire

Heywood, Greater Manchester

Horwich, Bolton

Maryport, Cumbria

Carluke, Lanarkshire

Forres, Moray

Kilwinning, Ayrshire

Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway

Otley, Yorkshire

Newton Aycliffe, County Durham

Withernsea, East Yorkshire

Bramhall, Cheshire

Crieff, Perthshire

Cumnock, Ayrshire

Darwen, Lancashire

Earlestown, Merseyside

Girvan, Ayrshire

Jedburgh, Roxburghshire



The Midlands and East of England



Belper, Derbyshire

Clay Cross, Derbyshire

Lutterworth, Leicestershire

Oakham, Rutland

Stapleford, Nottinghamshire

Syston, Leicestershire

Cheadle, Staffordshire

Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire

Watton, Norfolk

Ampthill, Bedfordshire

Bury Park, Bedfordshire

Ownham Market, Norfolk

Shirebrook, Derbyshire

Harleston, Norfolk

Market Rasen, Lincolnshire

Pershore, Worcestershire



London and the South of England



Welling, Bexley

Haslemere, Surrey

Shoreham by Sea, Shoreham

Axminster, Devon

Helston, Cornwall

Looe, Cornwall

Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire

Sidmouth, Devon

Wellington, Somerset



Wales and Northern Ireland



Abergele, Conwy

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Welshpool, Powys

Kilkeel, Country Down

Porthcawl, Bridgend

Treorchy, Rhondda

Abertillery, Monmouthshire

Risca, Monmouthshire