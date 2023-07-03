80 banks set to close this month in another blow to UK high street - is yours on the list?

3 July 2023, 19:45

Is your local bank about to shut?
Is your local bank about to shut? Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Some 80 banks on UK high streets are set to close this month - will your local be affected? See the full list below.

A number of banks have announced branch closures, including Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC.

Branches will be closing up and down the country.

Below is a comprehensive list of their locations and closing dates.

Barclays

A number of Barclays bank branches will close this month
A number of Barclays bank branches will close this month. Picture: Getty

16 Newton Road, Mumbles, Swansea, Wales, SA3 4AU - 3 July

35 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2EP - 6 July

15 High Street, Chipping Norton, England, OX7 5AE - 6 July

78 Regent Street, Kingswood, England, BS15 8LD - 6 July

137 Brompton Road, London, England, SW3 1QF - 7 July

20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, England, NE66 1TF - 7 July

9 Castle Street, Llangollen, Wales, LL20 8PB - 7 July

1 High Street, Canvey Island, England, SS8 7RA - 7 July

1 Gravel Street, Wombourne, England, WV5 9HA - 12 July

18 Main Street, Bentham, England, LA2 7HL - 12 July

62 Station Road, Hayes, England, UB3 4DF - 13 July

1 Seafield Road, Seahouses, England, NE68 7SJ - 14 July

235 Northolt Road, South Harrow, England, HA2 8HN - 14 July

7 The Cross, Oswestry, England, SY11 1PW - 14 July

76 High Street, Yarm, England, TS15 9AH - 14 July

463/465 Brixton Road, London, England, SW9 8HL - 19 July 

255 Fleet Road, Fleet, England, GU51 3BN - 19 July

25 The Parade, Oadby, England, LE2 5BB - 20 July

2 Arena Court, Sheffield, England, S9 2LF - 21 July

Unit H, The Galleries, Washington, England, NE38 7SH - 21 July

61 Bow Street, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, BT28 1DR - 21 July

17/21 High Street, East Grinstead, England, RH19 3AH - 21 July

7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether, Barnsley, England, S74 9JU - 26 July

3 High Street, Portadown, Northern Ireland, BT62 1HZ - 26 July

46 High Street, Heathfield, England, TN21 8HT - 26 July

20 High Street, Market Harborough, England, LE16 7NR - 28 July

3/5 Kingsland High Street, London, England, E8 2JT - 28 July

HSBC

18 North Street, Leatherhead, England, KT22 7AR - 4 July

1 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, England, N13 4YE - 4 July

40 High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6EN - 4 July

High Street, Coalville, England, LE67 3EN - 4 July

11 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DH - July 4

35 Middle Road, Southampton, England, SO31 7GH - 11 July

30 Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales, SA13 1JR - 11 July

23 Market Street, Kingswinford, England, DY6 9JT - 11 July

41 Market Place, Long Eaton, England, NG10 1JN - 11 July

11 North Street, Wetherby, England, LS22 6NT - 11 July

58 Bromborough Village Road, Brombrough, England, CH62 7ET - 18 July

88 Town Street, Horsforth, England, LS18 4AR - 18 July

46 High Street, Marlow, England, SL7 1AT - 18 July

1 High Street, Harpenden, England, AL5 2RS - 18 July

189 High Street, Gosforth, England, NE3 1HE - 18 July

45 High Street, Bognor Regis, England, PO21 1RU - 18 July

15 High Street, Christchurch, England, BH23 1AF - 25 July

100 High Street, Tonbridge, England, TN9 1AN - 25 July

91 High Street, Blackwood, Wales, NP12 1PN - 25 July

155 Mile Cross Lane, Norwich, England, NR6 6RL - 25 July

3 Sutton Park Road, Seaford, England, BN25 1QY - 25 July

Church Street, Ripley, England, DE5 3BY - 25 July

NatWest

Is your local NatWest branch closing?
Is your local NatWest branch closing? Picture: Getty

40 Queens Road, Bristol, England, BS8 1BF - 4 July

40 Whitgift Centre, Croydon, England, CR0 1UQ - 4 July

20 Dean Street, London, England, W1D 3RU - 5 July

31 High Street, Deal, England, CT14 6EW - 5 July

192 Hilldene Avenue, Romford, England, RM3 8DD - 6 July

260 Finney Lane, Heald Green, England, SK8 3QF - 11 July

302 Holderness Road, Hull, England, HU9 2YP - 11 July

468 London Road, Isleworth, England, TW7 4DD - 12 July

290 Wells Road, Knowle, England, BS4 2QA - 12 July

134 Aldersgate Street, London, England EC1A 4JA - 13 July

64 High Street, New Malden, England, KT3 4HB - 13 July

207 Richmond Road, Cardiff, Wales, CF24 3UX - 18 July

111 South End, Croydon, England CR0 1BJ - 19 July

72 High Street, Street, England, BA16 0EJ - 19 July

30 Anchor Road, Aldridge, England, WS9 8PJ - 20 July

18 Park View, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2TQ - 20 July

14 High Street, Dorking, England, RH4 1AX - 25 July

18 Broad Street, March, England, PE15 8TN - 25 July

210 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, England, PE1 2YY - 26 July

8 Market Street, Tamworth, England, B79 7LS - 27 July

Lloyds

Rightwell East, Bretton Centre, Peterborough, England, PE3 8BP - 17 July

331 Benton Road, Benton, England, NE7 7EE - 17 July

14 Sea Road, Fulwell, England, SR6 9BT - 20 July

14b Station Road, Chapeltown, England, S35 2XH - 24 July

31-33 Holloway Road, London, England, N7 8JU - 25 July

355 Carlton Hill, Carlton, England, NG4 1JE - 26 July

5 High Street, Shepton Mallet, England, BA4 5AB - 31 July

Chesterton Road, Cambridge, England, CB4 3AU - 31 July

Halifax

144 Rushey Green, Catford, England, SE6 4HQ - 18 July

Unit 4, Emersons Green Retail Park, Bristol, England, BS16 7AE - 19 July

RBS

36 High Street, Tranent, Scotland, EH33 1HQ - 27 July

