Top TV presenter 'taken off air' amid claims he gave teen £35k for sexual pictures that funded youngster's crack habit

By Kit Heren

A very well-known television host has been taken off air amid allegations he gave a teenager thousands of pounds for sexual pictures, it has been claimed.

The presenter, who works for the BBC, is accused of paying the youngster £35,000 for the images.

The payments began when the child was only 17, the Sun reported.

The youngster has used the money to pay for crack cocaine that has destroyed their life, their mother has said.

"When I see him on telly, I feel sick," the mother said of the TV star.

"I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

"Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

She said how her child, now aged 20, had transformed from "a happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict" in the three years since the payment began.

The presenter is said to have paid thousands of pounds at a time into the bank account of the teenager, including one lump sum of £5,000.

Neither the individual or the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, has been identified.

The Sun said the teen's family complained to the BBC on May 19.

In response to The Sun's report, a BBC spokesperson said: "We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

"That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

"If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided - including via newspapers - this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."