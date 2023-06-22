'It's not going to happen': Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he's not going to be the next Nato boss

22 June 2023, 06:21

Wallace, a former Army officer, was among the favourites to succeed Stoltenberg after rallying global support for Ukraine and leading the charge on weapon donations, from Challenger 2 tanks to NLAW shoulder-launched missiles.
Wallace, a former Army officer, was among the favourites to succeed Stoltenberg after rallying global support for Ukraine and leading the charge on weapon donations, from Challenger 2 tanks to NLAW shoulder-launched missiles. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the race to become the next boss of Nato.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak is thought to have lobbied on behalf of his defence secretary during a meeting with Joe Biden in Washington earlier this month.

However, he failed to win the US commander-in-chief over.

"It's not going to happen," Mr Wallace told The Economist magazine during an interview. “Maybe they want a prime minister,” he added.

The top Tory has previously said he would like the role running the organisation but it is believed the United States wants the current secretary general Jens Stoltenberg to stay on.

Mr Stoltenberg is due to step down in September after nine years as secretary general of the military alliance, but the bloc has struggled to decide on a replacement ahead of a mid-July summit in Lithuania.

Joe Biden reportedly asked Mr Stoltenberg to stay on until next spring, when the pair met in the White House earlier this month. It is understood that Mr Biden argued in favour of stability in light of the Ukraine conflict.

However, sources have reportedly told The Sun that Mr Biden would prefer Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to take over the role. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was also believed to be a contender.

The Secretary-General role is not chosen through a formal process but the leader was due to be announced at a Nato summit next month. France said it preferred the next leader to come from an EU country but had signalled to allies it would not veto Mr Wallace's bid.

Read more: Tories turn on Bank of England over mortgage crisis as interest rates to be hiked again

Read more: Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war grinds on

Stoltenberg says all NATO allies agreed that Ukraine should become a member

Speaking to German media about the top job last month, Mr Wallace said: "I've always said it would be a good job. That's a job I'd like. But I'm also loving the job I do now."

Despite his obvious enthusiasm to succeed Mr Stoltenberg as the next head of Nato, he appears to have failed to get the backing of key allies.

US President Joe Biden described Mr Wallace as "very qualified" for the job when he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Washington recently.

But in private, the US is believed to be one of the nations trying to persuade Mr Stoltenberg to stay - at least for another year. This was echoed by Mr Wallace in comments to The Economist.

In his interview with the Economist, Mr Wallace said whoever takes on the role would need to deal with "a lot of unresolved issues in Nato," including differing demands from US and French leadership.

France believes Nato's secretary general should come from within the European Union.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Private search and rescue groups with state-of-the-art equipment have been waiting since Monday for approval to help with Titan sub search

Private rescue groups delayed by bureaucracy have been waiting since Monday to start search for Titanic tourist sub

Children are wearing cats and tails to school, Katharine Birbalsingh has claimed

'Adult authority is long gone': 'UK's toughest headteacher' warns of 'cat' students wearing tails and ears to class

The search for missing firefighter Iain Hughes has been called off

Hunt called off for missing firefighter Iain Hughes, who vanished while swimming the English Channel for charity

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

The Titan submersible has just a few hours of oxygen left

Titanic sub's last hours: rescuers have until 12.08pm today to find missing Titan before oxygen runs out

Holidaymakers were filmed unstacking sunbeds at theTenerife resort

'Sunbed warriors' step their game up by unstacking beds to lay their towels down before anyone else

The Titanic sub's final moments

Titanic sub's last sighting: Footage shows tourists heading to wreck as desperate rescuers have just hours to save them

Tories have turned on the Bank of England over interest rates

Tories turn on Bank of England over mortgage crisis as interest rates to be hiked again

Carla Foster has had her appeal rejected

Mum-of-three, 44, jailed over illegal abortion loses appeal against her 28-month prison sentence

Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle

Tiger King star ‘Doc’ Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Sarah de Lagarde lost an arm and leg in a Tube accident

Mother given new bionic arm that can ‘read her mind’ with AI after London Tube accident

An ambulance is seen at the entrance of the women’s prison in Honduras

Gang slaughtered 46 women at Honduran prison in ‘monstrous’ attack

Smoke from a fire in Paris

More than 20 injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session in New York

Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

Vladimir Putin

EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

A fire in the West Bank

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Hammond said being outside the single market has had a cost to the British economy

Brexit was never going to make the UK better off, says former Chancellor Lord Hammond

Chris Brown was initially signed up to join the expedition.

Friend of Hamish Harding paid £110,000 to join Titanic submarine expedition but pulled out over ‘safety concerns’
The US Coast Guard has delivered the latest on the search

'Banging noises' heard in search for missing Titanic sub ‘inconclusive,’ as Coast Guard say they ‘always have hope’
Flowers mark the area where the crash happened in Manitoba

Death toll reaches 16 in Canada bus crash

Paris

Paris firefighters battle blaze following reports of explosion

A suspected gas explosion has caused a fire in Paris.

Seven critically injured in Paris 'gas explosion' as buildings collapse on street and neighbourhood evacuated
Oceangate's Titan has less than 24 hours of Oxygen left as Captain Jamie Frederick remains focused on the search

Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

Tropical Weather

Parts of the Caribbean braced for arrival of Tropical Storm Bret

7ft waves and winds of up to 30mph are battering the site from where the rescue effort is being coordinated

30mph gusts and 7ft swell at search site as efforts to find missing Titanic sub enter critical 24 hours
Artillery fire in Donetsk

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit