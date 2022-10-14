Bishopsgate stabbing hero needed 52 stitches across his face, wife reveals

The wife of one of the Bishopsgate stabbing victims has given an update on his condition. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The wife of one of the Bishopsgate stabbing victims has revealed he needed 52 stitches in his face after the attack.

Historian Helen Carr said on Twitter that her husband Henry Charlton-Weedy was one of three people injured as they tried to intervene during an alleged robbery last week.

The 35-year-old City broker needed 52 stitches for a slash wound across his face.

Ms Carr, 33, said her husband was "much better and on the mend".

"We're okay, just coming down from the shock of it all," she told her 15,000 followers.

"They have also charged someone so that's a huge relief."

She said: "I'm so proud of him for being so brave but my goodness, I was worried."

A man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate. Picture: Alamy

Three people were injured as members of the public tried to intervene to stop a man's phone being stolen in Bishopsgate on October 6.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of two or three masked knifemen attacking a pedestrian just before 10am.

A 25-year-old man was charged in relation to the incident.

Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

On Tuesday a court heard that Mr Parkinson attempted to rob Nicholas Badger and Paul Grange alongside an associate, who remains on the loose.