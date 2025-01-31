Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Scottish river

Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Aberdeen river. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A body has been found in the hunt for two missing sisters who were last seen near a bridge in Aberdeen.

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, both 32, were last seen near the River Dee on 7 January.

It comes just days after official police searches of the River Dee in Aberdeen came to an end.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Friday: "The body has been recovered from the water and inquiries are ongoing."

A police boat was seen searching the river on Friday morning, with activity centred close to the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The sisters, who were part of a set of triplets, were last spotted on CCTV walking near Market Street at Victoria Bridge at 2.12am on the day they vanished.

Officers previously noted the disappearance is being treating as a missing persons inquiry and not a criminal investigation.

Police divers on the River Dee in Aberdeen during the ongoing search for missing sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV on Market Street. Picture: Alamy

Police Scotland added a in a statement on Friday: "We were made aware of the body of a person seen in the River Dee near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen around 07:55 on Friday.

"The body has been recovered from the water and enquiries are ongoing."

The sisters, who are originally from Hungary, moved to Scotland around 10 years ago.

Their disappearance prompted a major search and rescue mission but officers have been unable to find the pair nearly four weeks on.

Police Scotland announced on Monday that "extensive and detailed searches" of the river and harbour had concluded, according to reports.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7. Picture: alamy

But the force said wider inquiries to find the sisters are ongoing, including searches of coastal areas in the north and south of Aberdeen.

Earlier, officers said the two women had visited the bridge where they were last seen the day before their disappearance.

The pair were spotted walking over the bridge at around 2.50pm on January 6.

The sisters are seen to spend five minutes where the footpath meets Victoria Bridge but did not engage with anyone else.

It also emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta's mobile phone to the sisters' landlady at 2.12am on January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

Police officers walk next to River Dee in Aberdeen during the ongoing search for missing sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen. Picture: Alamy

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters' personal belongings were found in the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

After visiting the bridge on January 6, CCTV footage shows the sisters making their way through the city centre, via the Union Square shopping centre, back to their flat in the Charlotte Street area.

Police said there is nothing to indicate they left it again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

When they were last seen on January 7 they crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.