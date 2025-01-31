Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Scottish river

31 January 2025, 09:37 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 10:56

Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Aberdeen river
Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Aberdeen river. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A body has been found in the hunt for two missing sisters who were last seen near a bridge in Aberdeen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, both 32, were last seen near the River Dee on 7 January.

It comes just days after official police searches of the River Dee in Aberdeen came to an end.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Friday: "The body has been recovered from the water and inquiries are ongoing."

A police boat was seen searching the river on Friday morning, with activity centred close to the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The sisters, who were part of a set of triplets, were last spotted on CCTV walking near Market Street at Victoria Bridge at 2.12am on the day they vanished.

Officers previously noted the disappearance is being treating as a missing persons inquiry and not a criminal investigation.

Read more: Black boxes recovered from site of DC plane crash as Trump criticised for linking tragedy to diversity policies

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Police divers on the River Dee in Aberdeen during the ongoing search for missing sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV on Market Street
Police divers on the River Dee in Aberdeen during the ongoing search for missing sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV on Market Street. Picture: Alamy

Police Scotland added a in a statement on Friday: "We were made aware of the body of a person seen in the River Dee near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen around 07:55 on Friday.

"The body has been recovered from the water and enquiries are ongoing."

The sisters, who are originally from Hungary, moved to Scotland around 10 years ago.

Their disappearance prompted a major search and rescue mission but officers have been unable to find the pair nearly four weeks on.

Police Scotland announced on Monday that "extensive and detailed searches" of the river and harbour had concluded, according to reports.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7. Picture: alamy

But the force said wider inquiries to find the sisters are ongoing, including searches of coastal areas in the north and south of Aberdeen.

Earlier, officers said the two women had visited the bridge where they were last seen the day before their disappearance.

The pair were spotted walking over the bridge at around 2.50pm on January 6.

The sisters are seen to spend five minutes where the footpath meets Victoria Bridge but did not engage with anyone else.

It also emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta's mobile phone to the sisters' landlady at 2.12am on January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

Police officers walk next to River Dee in Aberdeen during the ongoing search for missing sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen
Police officers walk next to River Dee in Aberdeen during the ongoing search for missing sisters, Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. The pair were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen. Picture: Alamy

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters' personal belongings were found in the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

After visiting the bridge on January 6, CCTV footage shows the sisters making their way through the city centre, via the Union Square shopping centre, back to their flat in the Charlotte Street area.

Police said there is nothing to indicate they left it again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

When they were last seen on January 7 they crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yarden Bibas (L), Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel (R)

Hamas releases names of three more Israeli hostages set to be freed over weekend

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

Sara Sharif.

Judge who handed Sara Sharif back to abusive father before her murder named

Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

More funding has been announced for local policing

'We want to make this work': Extra £100 million announced for local policing amid growing fears over force cuts

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Exclusive
new offences must be made 'priority offences' to stop online rumour and disinformation

Online safety laws should be urgently updated to stop repeat of last year's riots, leaked Home Office review states

woman raised her hand for dissuade, campaign stop violence against women. Asian woman raised her hand for dissuade with copy space, black and white co

Efforts to address violence against women and girls have not improved outcomes for victims, watchdog finds

x

Black boxes recovered from site of DC plane crash as Trump criticised for linking tragedy to diversity policies

v

Campaigners say plans to partially demolish village for third Heathrow runway could 'smash our community'

Sting, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are among the stars performing at a huge benefit concert in Los Angeles to help the area recover from recent devastating wildfires.

Lady Gaga and Rod Stewart pay tribute to LA fire victims at star-studded fundraiser concerts

People claiming disability benefits are getting "unacceptably poor service" from the Government as they wait on average 10 times longer for their calls to be answered

‘Unacceptably poor service’ - disability benefit claimants wait 10 times longer for calls to be answered

Online shopping fraud rose quickly to cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking an increase of 20% in shopping scams.

Online shopping fraud rises 20% costing consumers more than £56 million in one year

Trump is under fire for linking the plane crash to diversity hiring

'Despicable': Trump under fire for linking Washington plane crash to diversity - as he jokes about swimming in river

Trump said on Thursday that the US will start imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Saturday, which will likely have a dramatic impact on the economy.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1 with China to follow, setting up trade war

Exclusive
Abadi Ismail witnessed the crash

'Like a war zone': Washington plane crash witness describes scene of horror he saw from his window

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the gardens at Mount St Margaret Hospital, Sydney, 27 July 1969

Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and Sixties pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed
Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update
The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River

Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires
Marianne Faithfull.

Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Geoffrey Hinton

'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe
Lincolnshire Police

Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

Watts and Samson

Murderer who was out on licence when he killed woman in Croydon handed life sentence

Connor Slade was found dead at a primary school in Wales.

Pictured: 13-year-old boy found dead at primary school named as tributes pour in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News