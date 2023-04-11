Bomb squad robots sweep Londonderry cemetery hours ahead of Joe Biden's arrival in Northern Ireland

11 April 2023, 13:43

Police in Derry closed the City Cemetery in Creggan this morning amid reports of an explosive device
Police in Derry closed the City Cemetery in Creggan this morning amid reports of an explosive device. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A security operation has been launched with bomb disposal robots deployed at a cemetery in Londonderry where an Easter Monday republican commemoration was staged.

Derry's City Cemetery was closed to visitors on Tuesday morning as officers examined the scene.

Two robots, usually deployed to examine suspicious objects, were seen searching between the headstones.

Police closed the City Cemetery in Creggan, writing online: "A public safety operation is currently underway in Creggan after a suspicious device was found inside the grounds of the City Cemetery off Lone Moor Road."

A PSNI vehicle inside Derry City Cemetery
A PSNI vehicle inside Derry City Cemetery. Picture: Alamy

The operation took place a day after the republican event at the cemetery.

Prior to the event at the republican plot in the cemetery, there were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

The illegal parade started in the Central Drive area when a number of masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

Bomb disposal robots were deployed at the cemetery
Bomb disposal robots were deployed at the cemetery. Picture: Alamy

As the parade progressed towards the City Cemetery, the police Land Rover came under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and firing fireworks before it drove off in flames.

Commenting on the security operation, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood tweeted: "People can't get to the graves of their loved because of the actions of a few with no political mandate and no support.

"Hoping the city cemetery is made safe as soon as possible."

