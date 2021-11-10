Boris Johnson to hold press conference amid fury at 'Tory sleaze' claims

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference amid fury at "Tory sleaze" accusations. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon as he faces ongoing accusations of "Tory sleaze".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The embattled prime minister is under major scrutiny in the wake of his attempt to support Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who has announced his resignation.

He was found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules by a parliamentary standards committee.

A backlash forced the Government into a U-turn over its support for him - but anger has swelled as more focus is applied to MPs' second jobs.

In particular, former attorney general Geoffrey Cox's reported earnings for his work with the British Virgin Islands have been criticised.

Mr Johnson will hold his press conference from 4.30pm at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow - though the crucial environmental get-together is unlikely to take centre stage after the last week.

The criticism has shown no sign of relenting, with The Times reporting Sir Geoffrey used his Westminster office to remotely advise the British Virgin Islands when a corruption probe was started by the Foreign Office.

The Tory has earned hundreds of thousands of pounds for his work with the territory, and allegations have been levied that he was based out in the Caribbean and had been using proxy voting rules under lockdown to participate in the Commons remotely.

This story is being updated