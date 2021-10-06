Breaking News

Boris Johnson: I will tackle 'underlying problems' when no other Govt had the 'guts' to

6 October 2021, 12:15 | Updated: 6 October 2021, 13:08

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference
Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has promised to tackle the "biggest underlying issues" in society, saying no previous Governments have had the "guts" to deal with them.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in his first in-person address since before the pandemic, Mr Johnson said he would tackle "the long-term structural weaknesses" in society and accused past Governments of "shirking" responsibility for the key issues in the UK.

Discussing the problems facing the NHS, Mr Johnson said: "When I stood on the steps of Downing Street I promised to fix this crisis and after decades of drift and dither this reforming Government, this can-do Government, this Government that got Brexit done, that's getting the Covid vaccine rollout done, is going to get social care done and we are going to deal with the biggest underlying issues of our economy and society - the problems that no Government has had the guts to tackle before, and I mean the long-term structural weaknesses in the UK economy."

Mr Johnson told crowds the country was "embarking on a change of direction that has been long overdue".

"We are not going back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth and low skills and low productivity, all of it enabled and assisted by uncontrolled immigration," he said.

"The answer to the present stresses and strains, which are mainly a function of growth and economic revival, is not to reach for that same old lever of uncontrolled immigration, to keep wages low.

"The answer is to control immigration, to allow people of talent to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest in people, in skills, and in the equipment, the facilities, the machinery... they need to do their jobs."

He added: "That is the direction in which this country is going now.

"Towards a high wage, high skill, high productivity, and yes, thereby a low tax economy.

"That is what the people of this country need and deserve."

Boris Johnson also used his speech to attack Labour, who held their conference in Brighton last week.

He told the audience his party was "radical" against a "tired old Labour", and said they put on a "hopelessly divided" performance during their conference.

"Their leader looked like a seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista mob, sellotaped-spectacled soggy lot."

He then hit out at their performance during the pandemic, saying they were "flapping with the conviction of a damp tea towel".

"They refused to say that schools were safe, they would have kept us in the European Medicines Agency and slammed the brakes on the vaccine rollout, and the Labour leader attacked the vaccine taskforce for spending money on outreach to vaccine-hesitant minority groups," said Mr Johnson.

Boris Johnson's words were met with rapturous applause from members.

Speaking afterwards, Home Office minister Kit Malthouse said the Prime Minister's talk of "harnessing the spirit of the British people" left him feeling "electrified".

He added: "[Boris Johnson] is both a poet and a politician in his own way."

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said Boris Johnson's speech showed he would "not shy away from challenges which have to be tackled".

"He brings that unique set of characteristics of his which is the ability to see the solutions and absolutely not shy away from the challenges which absolutely have to be tackled," she said.

"I think we demonstrated it through Covid with the vaccine rollout and how he handled that in a world-leading way.

"I think it is really exciting now to hear him look forward to the challenges of rebalancing our economy, making sure that those skills and the opportunity for productivity to be as good as it can be are brought in."

However, others have dismissed Mr Johnson's speech as "nothing but hot air".

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said" "We had slogans over specifics at a time when costs are rising, inflation is a real worry, universal credit is reduced for millions, there are widespread food and fuel shortages and a very real climate crisis.

He said Mr Johnson's pitch would "ring hollow for many", adding: "As ever, this political jester came up with nothing but hot air."

