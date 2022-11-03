End of the Bounty bar? Chocolates removed from Celebrations tubs in pre-Christmas trial

3 November 2022, 00:04

Bounty bars will be removed from some Celebrations boxes in a pre-Christmas trial
Bounty bars will be removed from some Celebrations boxes in a pre-Christmas trial. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Bounty bars will be removed from some Celebrations boxes in a pre-Christmas trial after a survey suggested thousands of Brits could want the sweets gone for good.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mars Wrigley carried out a survey of 2,000 Brits and found 39 per cent thought the coconut-flavoured treats should be discontinued.

In response the company has announced that customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new "No Bounty" alternative until December 18.

The limited edition tubs will include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets to make up for the missing Bounty bars.

Mars Wrigley said the survey also found 18 per cent of Brits would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars left in the box - and 58 per cent said it would cause a family argument.

While 39 per cent wanted the bars gone for good, 22 per cent liked Bounty the least of all the tub's options.

And 28 per cent of people believed coconut did not belong in a chocolate bar at all.

Over half of those surveyed said it would cause a family argument if only Bounty bars were left in the tub
Over half of those surveyed said it would cause a family argument if only Bounty bars were left in the tub. Picture: Alamy

However, Mars Wrigley said it was not prepared to make a final decision yet after 18 per cent named the Bounty as their favourite.

Polling suggested it was popular with a more mature palate, with 38 per cent of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.

It follows a Bounty Return Scheme last year, in which Bounty-haters were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.

Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen said: "Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

"Now, off the back of public demand, we're trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

"You don't know what you've got until it's gone.

"And to those loyal - and secret - Bounty lovers out there, there's still a chance they'll make a return after the trial."

The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations, beginning at Baguley Extra in Manchester on November 8 and ending at Gallions Reach Extra in London on December 18.

