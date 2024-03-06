Pictured: Boy with 'heart of gold' who died after taking part in 'chroming' social media craze at friend's sleepover

Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington has died after taking part in. the 'chroming' challenge. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A seven-year-old boy with a "heart of gold" has died after taking part in a dangerous social media-fuelled craze.

Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington, 11, died on Saturday at his friend's house in Lancaster.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene in Greenset Close shortly after midnight, but Tommie-Lee was pronounced dead in hospital.

His grandmother Tina Burns said he died instantly after inhaling toxic fumes, as part of the 'chroming' trend.

Chroming involves inhaling aerosol paint fumes, or fumes from other household chemicals to get a high. It is extremely dangerous and can result in death, or cause short- and long-term health problems.

Tommie-Lee died at a sleepover. Picture: Facebook

Ms Burns is now trying to raise awareness of the dangers of chroming in order to help others not suffer a similar fate.

She said on Facebook: "I will make sure to the best of my ability that your name and your beautiful face will become the reason that other children's lives will be saved and other families don't have to suffer this deep, deep hurt".

"He had a heart of gold just like his dad," she told the Lancashire Post.

Ms Burns added on social media that her heart was "literally broken" after Tommie-Lee died because her "little whirlwind has gone".

She said: "I just can't believe it. Sleep in paradise".

Tommie-Lee was just 11 when he died. Picture: Facebook

Chroming was a TikTok trend in 2023, but inhaling fumes to produce a high has been a dangerous pastime for decades.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: 'We were called by the ambulance service at 12:04pm on Saturday, March 2, to an address on Greenset Close in Lancaster to a report of a sudden death.

"Emergency services attended an address and found an 11 year old boy unresponsive. Sadly he was later pronounced dead.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the Coroner has been informed.

"A police investigation is ongoing and the boy's family are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

"If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Police on 101 Log 0527 of March 2."