Police 'increasingly concerned' for boy, 16, last seen in freezing temperatures in grounds of castle on remote Scottish island

Aleksandr Benga, 16, was last seen in the grounds of Lews Castle on the Isle of Lewis. Picture: Police Scotland/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A major land, air and sea search is underway as police are continuing to locate a teenager who went missing in freezing temperatures on an island in the outer Hebrides.

Aleksandr Benga, 16, not been seen since around 8.45am on Monday November 18 near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

Police Scotland said they are "increasingly concerned" about his whereabouts due to extremely cold temperatures.

Stornoway is currently under a yellow warning for snow and ice and facing temperatures as low as -5C.

The force said he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He may also have a red jacket.

They added has urged local residents to check outbuildings and sheds.

Aleksandr was last seen near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle. Picture: Getty

'Extremely cold'

Inspector David Hall said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Aleksandr as are his family.

"He has not been seen for over 24 hours now.

“It was extremely cold overnight and we would ask residents to check their outbuildings and sheds as he may have sought shelter there.“

Local officers, along with assistance from HM Coastguard and RNLI’s Stornoway lifeboat have resumed search activity this morning.

“As our enquiries continue, I would urge anyone who has seen or heard from Aleksandr or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0803 of Monday, 18 November, 2024.”

Stornoway is currently under a yellow warning for snow and ice. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Stornoway Coastguard added: "We are now into the second day of searching for Alexander, and would appeal to anyone in the Stornoway town and Castle Grounds areas to please be vigilant and report anything to Police Scotland Highland and Islands via 101 or to HM Coastguard via 999.'We would ask anyone able to safely do so to check their outbuildings in case he has sought refuge from the overnight weather conditions.

"There will be high levels of search activity today, and ask for your patience as we move personnel and vehicles around the area."

The Coastguard is involved in the search for Aleksandr. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

The yellow warning for England has been issued until 11am and the warning for Scotland will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Another yellow warning for ice was issued for London and the South East on Tuesday afternoon.