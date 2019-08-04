Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?

Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage. Picture: PA

After the Liberal Democrats won the Brecon by-election by forming a 'Remain alliance', there have been suggestions the Brexit Party join forces with the Conservatives to form their own electoral pact. But what's the chances of the two parties creating a 'Brexit Alliance'?

Lib Dem candidate Jane Dodds won the mid-Wales seat after securing 43.5% of the vote, ahead of the Tories on 39%.

But with the win attributed to a 'Remain alliance' with the Greens and Plaid Cymru, there have been calls for Boris Johnson to strike a deal with Nigel Farage that will see their party's form a pact of their own.

It has been reported that at least 10 Conservative MPs have called for the Brexit Party not to stand candidates in their constituencies, amid warnings the Tories could not win a general election on their own.

Arron Banks, who co-founded the Leave.EU campaign, has said the emergence of the Remain alliance should be taken seriously and urged the Tories to work with Nigel Farage's party. But Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice has said such arrangements would not be agreed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson has said the Prime Minister had "no plans at all" to strike a deal with Nigel Farage, adding there was "absolutely no intention" for any coalition with the Brexit Party.

Before winning the Tory leadership contest, Mr Johnson ruled out teaming up with other parties, including The Brexit Party.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice:

Speaking to Andrew Pierce on LBC, Brexit Party Chairman and MEP Richard Tice said he could "absolutely guarantee" there is no pact being arranged with the Tories.

"We're focussed on taking votes from the Conservative Party and Labour Party," he said.

"Because we know that's the way of maximising the pressure to get this done."

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Tice said the Tories had "lost the trust of millions of voters", adding: "The way the next election is fought will depend on its timing. But voters are smart, and they will vote tactically to achieve their goal.

"The Brexit Party will ensure that Brexiteers do not have to rely solely on the Conservatives for Brexit to be delivered."

Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland:

Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland also ruled out a pact with the Tories, telling Clive Bull he is "absolutely not" in favour of such arrangement being made.

"A vote for the Tories is a vote for a party that is still split on Brexit and has failed to deliver it in three years, and is now desperate to preserve itself," he said.

Leave.EU Co-founder Arron Banks:

Arron Banks wrote in the Sunday Express: "The last two by-elections were lost because the Brexit vote was split, first by the Conservatives in Peterborough and then by the Brexit Party in Brecon.

"The real lesson is the Conservatives should take this new Remain alliance seriously and be prepared to work with the Brexit Party to destroy Corbyn and the Labour Party."

Conservative Brexiter Steve Baker:

Quoted in the Sunday Telegraph, Conservative MP and contender to replace Jacob Rees-Mogg as the chair of the European Research Group said: "It is becoming obvious to all now that the Brexit Party standing against the Conservative Party would produce a massive own goal."