Bristol University found guilty of failings over death of student Natasha Abrahart

20 May 2022, 21:51

Bristol University has been ordered to pay damages
Bristol University has been ordered to pay damages. Picture: Getty

By Liam Gould

Bristol University has been ordered to pay £50,000 in damages to the parents of a physics student who took her own life, after a landmark case where a judge ruled the university had discriminated against her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A senior judge found the University of Bristol discriminated against Natasha Abrahart, who took her own life before an oral exam after suffering from crippling anxiety.

"Hard-working and high-achieving" Ms Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018, the day before she was due to take part in a group presentation in a 329-seat lecture theatre.

The university has been ordered to pay Ms Abrahart's parents £50,000 in damages for failing to accommodate her mental health disability or make reasonable adjustments to the way it assessed their daughter.

Read more: Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

Read more: Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

Ms Abrahart had made a previous suicide attempt in the winter term, and university staff were aware she was struggling.

Before the presentation, known as a laboratory conference, Ms Abrahart had struggled to complete one-on-one interview-based assessments, attending only two out of five.

In her first assessment, she was so shy she scored eight out of a possible 20 marks.

The court heard that in the months before Ms Abrahart's death, there was a "significant deterioration in her mental health".

In February 2018 she emailed one university employee, saying: "I've been having suicidal thoughts and to a certain degree attempted it."

An inquest into Ms Abrahart's death in May 2019 found she had been neglected by mental health services.

But the coroner ruled the adequacy of support provided by the university was outside the inquest's scope.

Her parents Robert and Margaret sued the university, claiming it failed to deliver on its duties to their daughter under the Equalities Act.

At a trial at the Bristol Civil Justice Centre in March, the couple alleged the university failed to make reasonable adjustments for Ms Abrahart's mental disability.

They also claimed she was a victim of indirect discrimination and suffered discrimination as a disabled student.

Ms Abrahart's family say oral assessments could have been replaced with written versions or she could have been provided with questions in advance.

They also say the laboratory conference could have been moved to a smaller venue.

Representatives for the university said attempts were made to meet Ms Abrahart's needs.

She had been told she did not need to speak during the presentation and could stand at the back, as long as she could prove she had contributed to its preparation.

Ms Abrahart also failed to attend several meetings with her supervisors and the university's mental health services, despite close friends urging her to go.

Her parents emphasised that despite the civil claim, they did not allege that any member of staff breached their duty of care to their daughter, noting many had tried to help her.

On Friday, His Honour Judge Alex Ralton ruled the university was not negligent but had breached its duties to make reasonable adjustments to the way it assessed Ms Abrahart.

He also said the university had engaged in indirect disability discrimination against Ms Abrahart, and treated Ms Abrahart unfavourably because of the consequences of her disability.

He found these breaches led to her death, and in a 46-page written judgement, said: "It is obvious to me that the fundamental purpose of the assessments was to elicit from Natasha answers to questions put to her following the experiments and it is a statement of the obvious that such a process does not automatically require face-to-face oral interaction and there are other ways of achieving the same."

He observed that "whilst a few ideas" regarding possible adjustments were "floated" by the university "none were implemented".

Ms Abrahart was a physics student
Ms Abrahart was a physics student. Picture: Alamy

During the trial, Jamie Burton QC, for the claimants, said Ms Abrahart had been acutely shy from childhood. She had grown up fascinated by physics and had taught herself computer programming.

He said she surrounded herself with a small group of long-standing friends while growing up but did not talk much.

Mr Burton added: "She would shut down when made the centre of attention or when confronted by people in positions of authority."

Ms Abrahart had carried out internet searches on the link between anxiety and depression, as well as searches such as "why do I hate people?" and "why do I find people scary?".

Read more: Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Read more: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

Mr Abrahart, a retired university lecturer, said: "Today, 1,481 days after Natasha took her own life on the day of an assessment she simply couldn't do, after years of protestations from the university that it did all it could to support her, after having battled our way through an inquest and a civil trial, we finally have the truth: the University of Bristol broke the law and exposed our daughter to months of wholly unnecessary psychological trauma, as she watched her grades plummet, and her hopes for the future crumble before her eyes."

Mrs Abrahart, a retired psychological wellbeing practitioner, called on the university to apologise, and "finally take its head out of the sand and recognise that now is the time for change".

A University of Bristol spokesperson said: "Our whole university community has been deeply affected by Natasha's tragic death and we would once again like to extend our sympathies to her friends and family.

"We believe staff in the School of Physics worked incredibly hard and diligently to support Natasha during her time with us, and it was due to their efforts that she was receiving specialist mental health support from the NHS.

"Our staff's efforts also included offering alternative options for Natasha's assessments to alleviate the anxiety she faced about presenting her laboratory findings to her peers. We are very grateful to them for their endeavours on Natasha's behalf and for their unwavering commitment to our students."

They added: "We cannot replicate the NHS but are committed to working with the NHS and other partners to improve services and ensure we are collectively providing the best possible support for students.

"Given the significant impact this decision could have on how all higher education providers support their students, we are reviewing the decision carefully, including whether to appeal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson had a private meeting to discuss her report into Partygate

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson 'met in private to discuss Partygate report'

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

uniform

Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

A wealth of new evidence has been released

Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

A fire has broken out near Geneva Airport

Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

sleepio

Doctors to 'treat insomnia patients with mobile app' instead of sleeping pills

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete

Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Weather

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

Russia Ukraine Mariupol

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Aimee Osbourne-Studio Fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
The gold Mycenaean-era ring

Ancient gold ring back in Greece after string of adventures

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Stephanie Kirchner steers her carriage on the main road through her home town in Germany

German woman swaps SUV for real horse power to save money on work commute
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police