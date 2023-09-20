Brit killed after bus careers 49 feet off cliff in Montenegro horror crash

20 September 2023, 11:18

A British person died in a bus crash in Montenegro
A British person died in a bus crash in Montenegro. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British person has been killed when the bus they were in crashed off a cliff in Montenegro.

The Brit was one of two victims of the crash, which took place on a mountain road at around midday on Tuesday.

The bus, which was carrying about 30 passengers, is said to have swerved and skidded 49 feet off a cliff. The cause of the clash is unclear and the names of the victims has not been made public.

As well as the two people who died, nine people were seriously injured. One is fighting for their life in hospital.

The bus was travelling about 40 miles from Budva, on the Adriatic coast of the south-eastern European country, to Cetinje, the historical capital, which is in an inland mountainous region.

.
. Picture: Alamy
Rescue workers remove a bus at the accident site on a road near Cetinje, Montenegro
Rescue workers remove a bus at the accident site on a road near Cetinje, Montenegro. Picture: Alamy

One passenger said: "I was listening to music and all was normal.

"Then all of a sudden there were screams and the sound of glass breaking."

Police said: "In the traffic accident, caused by the landing of a bus from the highway in which there were about 30 passengers, at least two people were killed - whose death was confirmed on the spot.

"Several passengers received light and serious injuries and are receiving medical assistance."

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

