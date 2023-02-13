British skateboarder Sky Brown becomes world champion at the age of 14

By Kit Heren

British skateboarder Sky Brown has claimed the gold medal in the world championships age 14.

Japan-born Ms Brown won the park skateboarding event with a top score of 90.83 from her three runs at the world championships, which took place in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

The Olympic bronze medallist was already top of the leaderboard with a score of 89.63 on her second run, but pulled away from Japan's Kokona Hiraki in second place with her final effort.

Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi, also from Japan, took bronze with Britain's Lola Tambling finishing sixth with 81.53 points.

Ms Brown said: "Being on the podium with these guys again is so crazy. It's just been really fun. I was trying to enjoy it as much as I could.

"Landing all three of my runs was an amazing feeling."

Brown became Great Britain's youngest summer Olympic medal winner of all time when she won park bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games at the age of 13.

Born in Miyazaki, Japan, to a Japanese mother and British father, Brown competed at the US Open in 2016 at the age of eight, and first chose to compete for Great Britain in 2018.

Skateboarding was one of four new sports added to the Olympics in 2020, with skateboarding events held in both 'park' and 'street' categories of the sport.