British troops deployed in hunt for whoever is behind drone flights over US air bases in the UK

British troops have been drafted in to help the United States Air Force find out who is responsible for flying drones over three bases in England. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

British troops have been deployed in the hunt for whoever is responsible for flying drones over US Air Force bases in Britain.

Sixty British troops have been tasked with helping the US find whoever is responsible for the unauthorised drone flights.

An MoD spokesperson said: “We take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites. We are supporting the US Air Force response.”

US military units are on standby and are monitoring the airspace over RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk.

It comes after drones were spotted at the sights overnight.

Drones have been spotted over RAF Lakenheath (pictured) and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The US Air Forces in Europe spokesperson said: "I can confirm the situation is ongoing and our units continue to monitor the airspace and are working with host-nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities, and assets.

"To safeguard operational security, we do not discuss specific force protection measures, however we retain the right to protect our installations."

The drones have been described as 'non-hostile'. Picture: Alamy

More drones were spotted last week over the same three air bases.

The drones are not said to be hostile and have not had any discernible impact on the base infrastructure.

Yesterday, Jonathan Hall, Britain’s reviewer of terrorism legislation, warned Russia was likely to use ordinary members of the public to carry out their aims.

He told LBC that military intelligence " is going to operate through people like you and me," and also warned the country could pay private detectives to carry out their aims.

The terror expert said the hostile state could use the internet to reach out to unwitting Brits or an "organised crime group," to hire someone to "fly a drone," or "carry out some act of sabotage."

He warned people could be "tempted by money" into helping foreign intelligence services.

"We know they've got the capability and the intent, but it's the use they make of people like you and me, and that's what the law is trying to bear down at the moment," Mr Hall said.

He added that "Russia is uninhibited," allegedly flying drones "over an aircraft carrier and over military bases," but he said this was "small beer compared to what we know Russia has done."

“We know that Russia has attempted two assassinations, one using the radioactive substance Polonium-210 and the other one using a nerve agent, Novichok."

"So if Russia is willing to do that, it seems pretty plausible that they would be willing to use drones to overfly sensitive military sites."

A source familiar with the incidents revealed that five to six drones were observed, operating in what appeared to be a coordinated manner.

The drones were not hobbyist devices, the source added, though there is no evidence they posed a threat or gathered sensitive intelligence.

RAF Lakenheath, home to the USAF's 48th Fighter Wing, operates F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Joint Strike Fighters. RAF Mildenhall hosts aerial refuelling tankers and strategic surveillance aircraft, while RAF Feltwell also supports USAF operations.

Reports suggest F-15E Strike Eagles may have been scrambled to investigate, although this has not been confirmed.

Colonel Jack R. Arthaud, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, addressed personnel, stating the drones are "being actively monitored" and urged vigilance. Officials stress that safeguarding personnel and infrastructure remains a priority, with investigations continuing and further updates expected.

The incidents add to growing global concerns over drones targeting sensitive military sites.