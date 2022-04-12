Britney Spears announces pregnancy after ending conservatorship that 'stopped her having kids'

12 April 2022, 06:00

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Fans have congratulated Britney Spears after she revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The Toxic singer shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying she had taken a test after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being "food pregnant".

She has recently been freed from a conservatorship which she said prevented her from having children.

Spears, 40, has previously shared that she "wants a family" with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28.

The couple got engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was "way overdue".

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she wrote on Instagram.

"I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!'

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby... 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing."

Well-wishes have poured in for the singer.

"Congratulations sis!!" Wrote Paris Hilton.

"I'm so excited for you!!"

Blogger Sarah Nicole Landry wrote: "SCREAMING IN JOY FOR YOU!! Congrats!!!"

Several people wrote "baby one more time", referencing her hit song of the same name.

The pop superstar, who has struggled with mental health issues due to being hounded by the paparazzi, said she "won't be going out much" following her announcement.

Spears already has two children, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled Spears' life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

She was placed under the complex legal arrangement in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues, but said it had prevented her having more children by forcing her to use birth control.

