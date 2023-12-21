Brits with second homes in France can stay for six months without a visa, after post-Brexit limits overturned

21 December 2023, 13:23

New rules for British second homeowners in France are coming in
New rules for British second homeowners in France are coming in. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

French MPs have voted to allow British people with second homes in the country to stay for six months without a visa, after complaints that a post-Brexit rule limiting them to 90 days was unfair.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since Brexit, people from the UK have only been able to stay in France 90 days out of ever 180 without a visa.

If they wanted to stay for longer, British people have had to apply for a six-month visa instead, which is a costly and lengthy process.

The rule has been frustrating for many of the 86,000 British households who own holiday homes in France.

But the limit has been scrapped after a vote in the French parliament, sparking jubilation among campaigners.

Read more: France to deploy 7,000 soldiers for extra security after fatal school stabbing 'linked to Israel-Hamas conflict'

Read more: Armed police shoot woman shouting 'Allahu akbar' and 'You're all going to die' at Paris train station

Some 86,000 British households own holiday homes in France
Some 86,000 British households own holiday homes in France. Picture: Alamy

Steven Jolly, the founder of the France Visa Free Facebook group, said: "After two years of campaigning it’s a great achievement.

He told the Times: "This is a recognition that those with a home in France should be allowed to continue living in their homes in just the same way that they did before Brexit without having to make France their primary residence."

Mr Jolly said: "It shows that the French are willing to address the adverse effects of Brexit."

All French people are allowed to stay in the UK for up to six months without a visa, not just those with second homes in the country.

Campaigners said the same rule should apply to all British people in France, not just property owners.

Mr Jolly said: "France is helping us solve the 90-in-180 day problem but only for some British visitors; ultimately we would also like to see every British visitor to France treated in exactly the same way as French visitors to the UK today, and given a six month per visit visa exemption or automatically issued visa."

It is unclear how exactly the new rule will work - second homeowners may be asked to show their property deeds when they arrive in France.

And concerns remain that the new law could be struck down by the Constitutional Council, the French version of the Supreme Court.

Mr Jolly said that "our next phase should be to lobby ideas on how this change could work."

He added: "There is a process that needs to be established. In addition, a note of caution needs to be exercised, the law could be deemed unconstitutional as it favours one group of foreigners over another."

King Charles spoke in the French Senate in September
King Charles spoke in the French Senate in September. Picture: Alamy

Senator Mertine Berthet, of the Savoie in the southern Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, proposed the change after speaking to British people who own homes in her area.

"The Britons I have spoken to say the current system is long-winded, difficult and full of pitfalls," she told the Telegraph.

She added: "Ties are warming between France and the UK following the royal visit.

"And don't forget, King Charles reserved his only official speech for the French Senate.

"The British are privileged partners of France. History has shown this to be the case."

Long waiting times at French visa centres are another issue plaguing British homeowners in France.

And in a fresh blow to homeowners, French property taxes could also be set to rise by 60% under new rules. Taxes are set to rise by at least 7.1%, but local authorities can apply for much higher rates.

Philippe Bas, a senator in the Républicains party, said that British people were being punished unfairly.

Even though they "didn't have anything to do with Brexit," the UK leaving the EU "has punished them," he said.

Mr Bas added: "They must be able to come to France and make the most of their second homes and spend their money".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protests have shut down Barclay Primary School

London school closes amid protests as pupil 'barred from wearing Palestine flag', as head slams 'malicious' parents

Serbia Election

Serbia opposition urges EU to help open international probe into disputed vote

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli shelling in Lebanese border town ‘kills elderly woman’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine

EU pays the final tranche of Ukraine budget support for 2023

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Christmas getaway chaos with Eurostar trains cancelled, key line to Manchester blocked and ‘do not travel’ alert issued

Albania Opposition

Albania’s parliament lifts legal immunity of former prime minister

France Macron G7

Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris Olympic opening show

Berlin Film Festival Scorsese

Berlin film festival to honour Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

Therapy Cats Ohio

Amputee cat and owner team up to help others in Ohio

Turkey Economy

Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 42.5% to combat high inflation

Alex's mother may have fled to Spain

Alex Batty's mother Melanie 'has gone to Spain to escape attention' after son reappears six years on from vanishing

Police want to speak to a man after receiving reports of indecent exposure.

Police hunt man 'who made woman film him before sucking his toes' in spate of indecent exposures

Joshua Jacques, 29, killed Samantha Drummond and three members of her family in their Bermondsey home

Drug addict guilty of stabbing girlfriend and three members of her family to death in ‘sacrifice’ at London home

A low traffic neighbourhood has been blamed for several local issues

London council slammed as school fears pupil muggings amid traffic restrictions and special needs children miss classes

Brianna's killers can be named, as her devastated mother spoke of her loss

Brianna Ghey's teenage killers will be named as judge lifts anonymity of boy and girl who stabbed schoolgirl to death

Australia Wildfire

Two injured and homes destroyed as Australian wildfire burns out of control

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman said that she spent 27 hours in A&E

Woman tells of 27-hour A&E wait hell as she slams lack of communication and claims 'strikes have made it worse'
Vatican Pope

Pope uses Christmas greeting to ask Vatican staff to avoid ‘rigid ideologies’

Australia Red Sea Attacks

Australia to send military personnel to help protect Red Sea shipping

Migration Indonesia Rohingya

More boats carrying Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh approach Indonesia

Furious fans protested the super league

Return of the European Super League? Fifa and Uefa should not have blocked hated plans, EU court says
Little Britain is set to make a comeback with a makeover.

'Woke' reboot of Little Britain in the works after Matt Lucas and David Walliams apologise for show's offensive humour
India Opposition Protest

India’s opposition politicians protest against their suspension from parliament

South Korea Japan

South Korean court orders two Japanese firms to compensate wartime workers

Caroline Duddridge charges her family for Christmas Dinner

Gran who charges her family for Christmas dinner raises prices this year

Britain is betting battered by effects from Storm Pia

Christmas getaway chaos as 'do not travel' alert and entire railway line blocked issued amid 80mph Storm Pia gusts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit